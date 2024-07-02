Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

143964649

1.3

ASX issuer code

SRR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/7/2024

Part 2 - Details of +CDIs and other +securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

June-2024

2.2a Number and class of all +CDIs issued over quoted +securities

ASX Security Code and Description

+CDI Ratio

SRR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of statement month (A):

137,038,838

Reason for change:

Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of previous month (B):

133,188,138

Net Difference (A-B)

3,850,700

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSXV

as quoted / held on

If the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at the end of the statement month, is greater than the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A, the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the relevant securities and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all +securities on issue over which +CDIs have not been issued

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of +securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of +securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

-3,850,700

91,883,331

95,734,031

Reason for change:

Net Transfer of securities between CDIs and Common Shares as quoted/held on TSXV

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-APR-2025 RESTRICTED

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,500,000

2,500,000

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAH : WARRANTS EXPIRING 28-JUL-2024 EX CAD $0.28

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

4,863,517

4,863,517

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAI : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JAN-2025 EX CAD $0.20

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,721,665

2,721,665

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAL : OPTION EXPIRING 13-APR-2026 EX $0.15

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

6,875,000

6,875,000

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAM : OPTION EXPIRING 20-APR-2026 EX $0.16

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

6,809,999

6,809,999

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 14-JUN-2026 EX $0.15

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,312,180

1,312,180

ASX Security Code and Description

SRRAO : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JUN-2026 EX $0.15

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of statement month (A)

1,812,820

Total number of +securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

1,812,820

