Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARBN
143964649
1.3
ASX issuer code
SRR
- The announcement is New announcement
- Date of this announcement
1/7/2024
Part 2 - Details of +CDIs and other +securities on issue
2.1 Statement for month and year
June-2024
2.2a Number and class of all +CDIs issued over quoted +securities
ASX Security Code and Description
+CDI Ratio
SRR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
1:1
Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of statement month (A):
137,038,838
Reason for change:
Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of previous month (B):
133,188,138
Net Difference (A-B)
3,850,700
Common share
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
TSXV
as quoted / held on
If the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at the end of the statement month, is greater than the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A, the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the relevant securities and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all +securities on issue over which +CDIs have not been issued
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Total number of +securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of +securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
-3,850,700
91,883,331
95,734,031
Reason for change:
Net Transfer of securities between CDIs and Common Shares as quoted/held on TSXV
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-APR-2025 RESTRICTED
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
2,500,000
2,500,000
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAH : WARRANTS EXPIRING 28-JUL-2024 EX CAD $0.28
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
4,863,517
4,863,517
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAI : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JAN-2025 EX CAD $0.20
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
2,721,665
2,721,665
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAL : OPTION EXPIRING 13-APR-2026 EX $0.15
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
6,875,000
6,875,000
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAM : OPTION EXPIRING 20-APR-2026 EX $0.16
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
6,809,999
6,809,999
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 14-JUN-2026 EX $0.15
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
1,312,180
1,312,180
ASX Security Code and Description
SRRAO : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JUN-2026 EX $0.15
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of statement month (A)
1,812,820
Total number of +securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
0
1,812,820
