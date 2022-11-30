Sarama Resources : Statement of CDIs on Issue - Nov 2022
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARBN
143964649
1.3
ASX issuer code
SRR
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
1/12/2022
Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue
2.1 Statement for month and year
November-2022
2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue
ASX +Security Code and Description
CDI Ratio
SRR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
1:1
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A)
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B)
at end of previous month (B)
-1,160,264
38,006,259
39,166,523
Reason for change:
Common share
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
TSXV
as quoted / held on
If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
1,160,264
99,915,910
98,755,646
Reason for change:
Net Transfer of securities between CDIs and Common Shares as quoted / held on the TSXV
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-APR-2025 RESTRICTED
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
2,500,000
2,500,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAC : OPTION EXPIRING 16-JAN-2023 EX CAD $0.21
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Statement of CDIs on Issue
3 / 4
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of securities at end of previous month (B)
3,599,999
3,599,999
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAD : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JUN-2023 EX CAD $0.24
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
500,000
500,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 14-JAN-2024 EX CAD $0.35
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
3,158,336
3,158,336
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAF : WARRANTS EXPIRING 23-MAY-2024 EX CAD $0.30
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
833,333
833,333
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAG : WARRANTS EXPIRING 23-MAY-2024 EX CAD $0.60
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
833,333
833,333
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAH : WARRANTS EXPIRING 28-JUL-2024 EX CAD $0.28
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
4,863,517
4,863,517
ASX +Security Code and Description
SRRAI : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JAN-2025 EX CAD $0.20
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
2,721,665
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
