    SWA   CA8031604074

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD

(SWA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:33 2022-11-30 pm EST
0.1050 CAD   -.--%
11/30Sarama Resources : Statement of CDIs on Issue - Nov 2022
PU
11/29Sarama Resources Intersects 21m @ 7.57g/t Gold at MM Prospect
AQ
11/29Sarama Resources On Gold Intersections at MM Prospect; Shares Trading Near 52 Week Lows
MT
Sarama Resources : Statement of CDIs on Issue - Nov 2022

11/30/2022 | 09:44pm EST
Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

143964649

1.3

ASX issuer code

SRR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2022

Statement of CDIs on Issue

1 / 4

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Statement of CDIs on Issue

2 / 4

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

November-2022

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

SRR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A)

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B)

at end of previous month (B)

-1,160,264

38,006,259

39,166,523

Reason for change:

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSXV

as quoted / held on

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

1,160,264

99,915,910

98,755,646

Reason for change:

Net Transfer of securities between CDIs and Common Shares as quoted / held on the TSXV

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-APR-2025 RESTRICTED

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,500,000

2,500,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAC : OPTION EXPIRING 16-JAN-2023 EX CAD $0.21

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Statement of CDIs on Issue

3 / 4

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of securities at end of previous month (B)

3,599,999

3,599,999

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAD : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JUN-2023 EX CAD $0.24

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

500,000

500,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 14-JAN-2024 EX CAD $0.35

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

3,158,336

3,158,336

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAF : WARRANTS EXPIRING 23-MAY-2024 EX CAD $0.30

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

833,333

833,333

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAG : WARRANTS EXPIRING 23-MAY-2024 EX CAD $0.60

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

833,333

833,333

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAH : WARRANTS EXPIRING 28-JUL-2024 EX CAD $0.28

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

4,863,517

4,863,517

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAI : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JAN-2025 EX CAD $0.20

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

2,721,665

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

2,721,665

Statement of CDIs on Issue

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Sarama Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 02:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
