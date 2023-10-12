Athens, October 12th 2023

Announcement of Regulated Information

Transactions Notification

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the following:

  • Mr. Grigoris Sarantis (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member) purchased on October 10th of 2023, 6,000 common shares in total at the average price of 7.3 euro per share.
  • The company Lenidi S.A., a closely associated legal entity with Mr. Grigoris Sarantis (Chairman of The Board of Directors and Executive Member), Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (CEO of the Group and Executive Member of the company's BoD), Mrs. Aikaterini Saranti (Non-Executive Member of the BoD) and Mr. Konstantinos Rozakeas (Group Strategic Advisor and Non-Executive Member of the BoD) proceeded on October 10th of 2023 with the purchase of 5,650 common shares at the average price of 7.409 euro per share, as well as it proceeded on October 11th 2023 with the purchase of 10,100 common shares at the average price of 7.68331 euro per share.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 15:34:04 UTC.