Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer); - household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ; - other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc. The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak). At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).

Sector Personal Products