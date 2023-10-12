Announcement of Regulated Information: Transactions Notification
October 12, 2023 at 11:35 am EDT
Share
Athens, October 12th 2023
Announcement of Regulated Information
Transactions Notification
The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the following:
Mr. Grigoris Sarantis (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member) purchased on October 10th of 2023, 6,000 common shares in total at the average price of 7.3 euro per share.
The company Lenidi S.A., a closely associated legal entity with Mr. Grigoris Sarantis (Chairman of The Board of Directors and Executive Member), Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (CEO of the Group and Executive Member of the company's BoD), Mrs. Aikaterini Saranti (Non-Executive Member of the BoD) and Mr. Konstantinos Rozakeas (Group Strategic Advisor and Non-Executive Member of the BoD) proceeded on October 10th of 2023 with the purchase of 5,650 common shares at the average price of 7.409 euro per share, as well as it proceeded on October 11th 2023 with the purchase of 10,100 common shares at the average price of 7.68331 euro per share.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 15:34:04 UTC.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).