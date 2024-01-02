Athens, January 2nd 2024

Announcement of Regulated Information

Transactions Notification

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that the company Lenidi S.A., a closely associated legal entity with Mr. Grigoris Sarantis (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member of the BoD), Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (CEO of the Group and Executive Member of the BoD) and Mr. Konstantinos Rozakeas (Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Member of the BoD) proceeded on December 29th of 2023 with the purchase of 600 common shares at the average price of 8.32 euro per share.