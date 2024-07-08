Announcement of Regulated Information: Transactions Notification
The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that the company SKYLUX S.A., a closely associated legal entity with Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member of the Board, proceeded on July 4th of 2024 with the purchase of 10,000 common shares in total at the average price of 11.00 euro per share.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).