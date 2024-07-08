Athens, July 8th 2024

Announcement of Regulated Information

Transactions Notification

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that the company SKYLUX S.A., a closely associated legal entity with Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member of the Board, proceeded on July 4th of 2024 with the purchase of 10,000 common shares in total at the average price of 11.00 euro per share.

