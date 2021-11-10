Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/10 10:10:13 am
8.75 EUR   -0.57%
10:09aNine Months of 2021 trading update
PU
11/08Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
11/03Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nine Months of 2021 trading update

11/10/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAINTAINING A POSITIVE PERFORMANCE

During the nine months of 2021 the Group presented a positive performance amidst a challenging cost and operating environment.

During the nine months of 2021 the Group's turnover reached €299.09 million from € 286.47 million in the respective period of 2020, up by 4.41%, despite the high comparative basis of last year.

Sales continue to be driven by consumer demand for all product categories related to home care and personal care & hygiene, including skincare, body & hand wash, fragrances, deodorants and suncare products.

Greek sales amounted to €105.77 million in the nine months of 2021 compared to €103.32 mil. in the respective period last year, up by 2.38%, with the mass market channel contributing to this growth.

The foreign countries exhibited growth of 5.55% reaching €193.32 million in 9M 2021 from €183.15 million in the respective period of 2021. Excluding the fx currency impact, on a currency neutral basis, foreign countries sales presented a growth of 8.08%.

During the nine months of 2021 the Group's profitability was largely influenced by increasing cost inflation, as anticipated within the second half of 2021, mainly driven by higher commodity prices and freight costs that partly offset the Group's sales growth.

Specifically, during 9M 2021 EBITDA* was up by 0.85% to € 45.91 mil. from € 45.52 mil, with the EBITDA margin at 15.35% from 15.89% in the respective period of last year.

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) increased by 0.17% reaching € 36.27 mil. in the nine months of 2021 versus €36.21 mil. in the nine months of 2020 and EBIT margin reached 12.13% in 9M 2021 from 12.64% in the respective period of 2020.

P&L (€ mil.)

9M '21

%

9M '20

GROUp Turnover

299.09

4.41%

286.47

Greece

105.77

2.38%

103.32

%

35.37%

36.07%

Foreign countries

193.32

5.55%

183.15

%

64.63%

63.93%

EBITDA *

45.91

0.85%

45.52

EBITDA Margin

15.35%

15.89%

EBIT

36.27

0.17%

36.21

EBIT Margin

12.13%

12.64%

*Alternative Performance Measures, as defined within paragraph 2.14 of the Group's Financial Report.

Cost inflation, which is estimated to remain at elevated levels, in combination with uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic evolution and its impact on the consumption, create a complex and challenging operating environment.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Group has managed to present significant growth rates, maintaining at the same time its ability to continue investing on its strategic plan.

As always, the Group is prepared to respond with certain measures across its geographical region in order to protect its profitability.

The Group's resilient business model and its emphasis behind its strategic objectives will continue to deliver profitable growth and value creation.

The Group's focus remains on organic and acquisitive growth, further market development and penetration, cost efficiencies, economies of scale, benefits from synergies and operating leverage.

Sarantis Group

Headquartered in Athens and boasting a history of over 50 years, Sarantis Group is a multinational consumer products company having leading presence in Eastern Europe and an expanding geographical footprint through own subsidiaries and strong export activity worldwide. Our mission is to uplift the mood of consumers, with beautiful simplicity that makes everyday life better, by being always nearby, working closely with our stakeholders to create value sustainably. From Personal Care, Home Care and Health Care Products as well as Luxury Cosmetics, we offer well recognized brands that have a positive impact on people's everyday lives. With strong activity in 13 countries, and in particular in Greece, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Portugal, Ukraine and Russia, we maintain a dynamic international presence and a powerful distribution network of more than 50 countries around the world.

Information

Eleni Pappa

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Director

Tel.:+30 210 6173065

Email: epappa@sarantisgroup.com

Nine Months of 2021 trading update(243.6KB)

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SARANTIS S.A.
10:09aNine Months of 2021 trading update
PU
11/08Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
11/03Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
11/03Issuance of Tax Certificate for the Fiscal Year 2020 in accordance with Article 65A Law..
PU
10/29Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
10/25SARANTIS S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
09/09SARANTIS S A : Consolidated Financial Results First Half of 2021
PU
07/28SARANTIS S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for H1 2021 &..
PU
07/28SARANTIS S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for H1 2021
PU
07/26SARANTIS S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 416 M 480 M 480 M
Net income 2021 41,4 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net Debt 2021 10,8 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 589 M 682 M 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,80 €
Average target price 8,70 €
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Antonis Miltiadis Ayiostratitis Non-Executive Director
Dimitrios Konstantinos Efstathiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.-5.88%682
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY4.49%351 836
UNILEVER PLC-11.03%135 936
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.30.38%124 927
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.58%77 036
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.72%65 784