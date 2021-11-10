Nine Months of 2021 trading update

MAINTAINING A POSITIVE PERFORMANCE

During the nine months of 2021 the Group presented a positive performance amidst a challenging cost and operating environment.

During the nine months of 2021 the Group's turnover reached €299.09 million from € 286.47 million in the respective period of 2020, up by 4.41%, despite the high comparative basis of last year.

Sales continue to be driven by consumer demand for all product categories related to home care and personal care & hygiene, including skincare, body & hand wash, fragrances, deodorants and suncare products.

Greek sales amounted to €105.77 million in the nine months of 2021 compared to €103.32 mil. in the respective period last year, up by 2.38%, with the mass market channel contributing to this growth.

The foreign countries exhibited growth of 5.55% reaching €193.32 million in 9M 2021 from €183.15 million in the respective period of 2021. Excluding the fx currency impact, on a currency neutral basis, foreign countries sales presented a growth of 8.08%.

During the nine months of 2021 the Group's profitability was largely influenced by increasing cost inflation, as anticipated within the second half of 2021, mainly driven by higher commodity prices and freight costs that partly offset the Group's sales growth.

Specifically, during 9M 2021 EBITDA* was up by 0.85% to € 45.91 mil. from € 45.52 mil, with the EBITDA margin at 15.35% from 15.89% in the respective period of last year.

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) increased by 0.17% reaching € 36.27 mil. in the nine months of 2021 versus €36.21 mil. in the nine months of 2020 and EBIT margin reached 12.13% in 9M 2021 from 12.64% in the respective period of 2020.

P&L (€ mil.) 9M '21 % 9M '20 GROUp Turnover 299.09 4.41% 286.47 Greece 105.77 2.38% 103.32 % 35.37% 36.07% Foreign countries 193.32 5.55% 183.15 % 64.63% 63.93% EBITDA * 45.91 0.85% 45.52 EBITDA Margin 15.35% 15.89% EBIT 36.27 0.17% 36.21 EBIT Margin 12.13% 12.64%

*Alternative Performance Measures, as defined within paragraph 2.14 of the Group's Financial Report.

Cost inflation, which is estimated to remain at elevated levels, in combination with uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic evolution and its impact on the consumption, create a complex and challenging operating environment.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Group has managed to present significant growth rates, maintaining at the same time its ability to continue investing on its strategic plan.

As always, the Group is prepared to respond with certain measures across its geographical region in order to protect its profitability.

The Group's resilient business model and its emphasis behind its strategic objectives will continue to deliver profitable growth and value creation.

The Group's focus remains on organic and acquisitive growth, further market development and penetration, cost efficiencies, economies of scale, benefits from synergies and operating leverage.

Sarantis Group

Headquartered in Athens and boasting a history of over 50 years, Sarantis Group is a multinational consumer products company having leading presence in Eastern Europe and an expanding geographical footprint through own subsidiaries and strong export activity worldwide. Our mission is to uplift the mood of consumers, with beautiful simplicity that makes everyday life better, by being always nearby, working closely with our stakeholders to create value sustainably. From Personal Care, Home Care and Health Care Products as well as Luxury Cosmetics, we offer well recognized brands that have a positive impact on people's everyday lives. With strong activity in 13 countries, and in particular in Greece, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Portugal, Ukraine and Russia, we maintain a dynamic international presence and a powerful distribution network of more than 50 countries around the world.

