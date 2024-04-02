GR. SARANTIS S.A.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 23.04.2024

Alexandra Gren

Mrs. Alexandra Gren, is a senior executive with 25 years of experience in the financial services technology and banking sector. Prior to her role as head of GFS Poland, Mrs. Gren served as

Fiserv Poland's managing director and board member for 17 years, leading digital transformations within the banking industry across the EMEA region. Earlier she held business consultant roles with ING Direct Italy launching the first direct bank in Italy, SCA part of Fidelity Information Systems in the US and Royal Bank of Canada.

Mrs. Gren serves as a non-executive director with mBank S.A. and served as a non-executive director with Erste Bank Hungary. She holds a MSc degree from London School of Economics and BA from University of British Columbia. She has completed a number of organizational leadership, ESG and negotiations programs at Harvard Business School, Center for Leadership and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

She is the winner of the Goldman Sachs & Fortune Global Women Leaders Award in the US in 2018. In 2019, Mrs. Gren was named Global Ambassador and mentor by Bank of America for the BoA's Global Ambassadors Program advancing women's economic empowerment. In 2016 and 2018, she was recognized by London-based Banking Technology Awards and FemTech Leaders in Top 10 women in technology. Invited to the Fortune Most Powerful Women-US Department of State Global Mentoring Partnership in 2015 pairing international women leaders with Fortune 500 women CEOs in the US. Awarded the "Business Personality of 2021" by the Federation of Polish Entrepreneurs. A committed supporter of mentoring and leadership empowerment programs with Vital Voices, US-based women leadership NGO and UK-founded 30% Club through her role as the co-Chair of 30% Club Poland.

