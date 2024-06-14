Sarantis S A : Announcement of Transactions Notification
June 14, 2024 at 10:33 am EDT
Share
Athens, June 14th 2024
Release of Transactions Notification
The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that Mrs. Aikaterini Saranti proceeded on June 10th of 2024 with the purchase of 400 common shares in total at the average price of 11.36 euro per share, on June 11th of 2024 with the purchase of 852 common shares in total at the average price of 11.19 euro per share, on June 12th 2024 with the purchase of 1,500 common shares at the average price of 11.15 euro per share, as well as on June 13th 2024 with the purchase of 90 common shares at the average price of 11.08 euro per share.
This announcement is issued with a purpose of providing investors with comprehensive information, without being required by the regulatory framework, as Mrs. Aikaterini Saranti is a Person Acting in Concert with Messrs. Kyriakos Sarantis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member, and Grigoris Sarantis, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Member.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on
14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 14:32:05 UTC.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).