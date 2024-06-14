Athens, June 14th 2024

Release of Transactions Notification

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that Mrs. Aikaterini Saranti proceeded on June 10th of 2024 with the purchase of 400 common shares in total at the average price of 11.36 euro per share, on June 11th of 2024 with the purchase of 852 common shares in total at the average price of 11.19 euro per share, on June 12th 2024 with the purchase of 1,500 common shares at the average price of 11.15 euro per share, as well as on June 13th 2024 with the purchase of 90 common shares at the average price of 11.08 euro per share.

This announcement is issued with a purpose of providing investors with comprehensive information, without being required by the regulatory framework, as Mrs. Aikaterini Saranti is a Person Acting in Concert with Messrs. Kyriakos Sarantis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Member, and Grigoris Sarantis, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Member.