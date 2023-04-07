Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:01 2023-04-06 am EDT
6.810 EUR   +0.15%
10:35aSarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
04/03Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
03/29Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

04/07/2023 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 14:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SARANTIS S.A.
10:35aSarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
04/03Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
03/29Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2023
CI
03/28Sarantis S A : Consolidated Financial Results FY 2022
PU
03/28Sarantis S A : Consolidated Financial Results Full Year of 2022
PU
03/28Gr. Sarantis S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
03/27Sarantis S A : Group Financial Calendar 2023
PU
03/23Sarantis S A : Group and SANITAS support the Panhellenic Volunteer Movement's “Save ..
PU
03/16Sarantis S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2022 &..
PU
03/07Sarantis S A : Group launches clinéa, the new refillable clean pharmacy skincare brand
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 481 M 481 M
Net income 2022 35,4 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2022 29,2 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 456 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,81 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Christos Ioanni Oikonomou Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos P. Nomikos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.4.93%498
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.44%359 109
UNILEVER PLC3.00%135 246
ESTEE LAUDER-2.76%86 183
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.15%73 559
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.95%62 976
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer