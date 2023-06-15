Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:54:44 2023-06-15 am EDT
7.660 EUR   -1.79%
07:52aSarantis S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the minority shareholder rights in Polipak
PU
06/14Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
06/12Sarantis S A : Assignment of Deputy CEO duties to a member of the Board of Directors - Formation of the Board of Directors into a body
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarantis S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the minority shareholder rights in Polipak

06/15/2023 | 07:52am EDT
Sarantis Group announces that it has successfully completed on June 14 2023 the acquisition of the 20% of the share capital of the company Polipak sp. z o.o. headquartered in Poland, for a consideration of 22 mil. PLN through its subsidiary Sarantis Polska.

As a result of this transaction, Sarantis Group now owns 100% of Polipak's share capital, thus unlocking further synergies and operational efficiencies that will enhance the long-term prospects of the Group.

It is reminded that Polipak is a leading producer of packaging and plastic bags for household and industry use on a pan European level, boasting a successful history of nearly 40 years. Over the last three decades, Polipak has become one of the largest producers of foil packaging in Central and Eastern Europe.

This strategic move strengthens Sarantis Group position in the consumer goods sector and demonstrates its commitment to driving growth and creating long-term shareholder value.

Announcement regarding the acquisition of the minority shareholder rights in Polipak(103.0KB)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 478 M 478 M
Net income 2022 35,4 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net Debt 2022 29,2 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 521 M 566 M 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target -6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Christos Ioanni Oikonomou Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos P. Nomikos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.20.18%566
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.39%345 107
UNILEVER PLC-5.13%126 672
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.42%77 371
ESTEE LAUDER-22.55%68 680
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.51%62 566
