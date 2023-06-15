Sarantis S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the minority shareholder rights in Polipak

Sarantis Group announces that it has successfully completed on June 14 2023 the acquisition of the 20% of the share capital of the company Polipak sp. z o.o. headquartered in Poland, for a consideration of 22 mil. PLN through its subsidiary Sarantis Polska.

As a result of this transaction, Sarantis Group now owns 100% of Polipak's share capital, thus unlocking further synergies and operational efficiencies that will enhance the long-term prospects of the Group.

It is reminded that Polipak is a leading producer of packaging and plastic bags for household and industry use on a pan European level, boasting a successful history of nearly 40 years. Over the last three decades, Polipak has become one of the largest producers of foil packaging in Central and Eastern Europe.

This strategic move strengthens Sarantis Group position in the consumer goods sector and demonstrates its commitment to driving growth and creating long-term shareholder value.