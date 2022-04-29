Sarantis S A : Annual Financial Report

The Annual Financial Report was prepared in accordance with article 4 of Law 3556/2007 and it was approved by the Board of Directors of SARANTIS S.A. on April 28th 2022. It is uploaded on the internet, on the website:

CONTENTS

1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................................................ 4

2. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT .......................................................................................................................... 6 2.1 INTRODUCTION ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 6 2.2 PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION ............................................................................................................................................ 6 2.3 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 ................................................................................................................... 10 2.4 MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR 2022 ...................................................................................................................................... 12 2.5 FUTURE OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS ..................................................................................................................................................... 15 2.6 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ........................................................................................................................................................... 16 2.7 DETAILED INFORMATION ACCORDING TO A. 4, PAR.7, L.3556/2007 . .................................................................................................. 18 2.8 Information for acquired Treasury Shares according to article 50 paragraph 2 of L. 4548/2018 . ........................................................ 20 2.9 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY ............................................................................................................................................ 20 2.10 COMPANY'S BRANCHES ........................................................................................................................................................................ 21 2.11 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ........................................................................................................................................................................... 21 2.12 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT .............................................................................................................................................. 22 2.13 NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT ............................................................................................................................................................... 36 2.14 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ("APM") ............................................................................................................................. 58

3. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ............................................................................................................................................................ 61

4. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................................................. 70 4.1 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ................................................................................................................................................... 70 4.2 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .......................................................................................................................................... 71 4.3 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN GROUP'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ........................................................................................................ 72 4.4 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN COMPANY'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ................................................................................................... 73 4.5 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ............................................................................................................................................................... 74 4.6 NOTES ON THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................... 75 4.6.1 The Company ............................................................................................................................................................................ 75 4.6.2 Group's Structure ...................................................................................................................................................................... 75 4.7 BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................... 76 4.8 BASIC ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES ........................................................................................................................................................... 84 4.8.1 Consolidation ............................................................................................................................................................................ 84 4.8.2 Foreign currency translation ..................................................................................................................................................... 86 4.8.3 Financial information by segment ............................................................................................................................................. 86 4.8.4 Goodwill .................................................................................................................................................................................... 86 4.8.5 Intangible assets ....................................................................................................................................................................... 86 4.8.6 Tangible assets .......................................................................................................................................................................... 87 4.8.7 Investments in Property ............................................................................................................................................................ 88 4.8.8 Impairment of non-financial assets ........................................................................................................................................... 88 4.8.9 Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................ 88 4.8.10 Financial instruments ................................................................................................................................................................ 88 4.8.11 Offsetting of financial instruments ........................................................................................................................................... 90 4.8.12 Trade receivables ...................................................................................................................................................................... 90 4.8.13 Cash & cash equivalents ............................................................................................................................................................ 90 4.8.14 Share capital .............................................................................................................................................................................. 90 4.8.15 Loans ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 90 4.8.16 Leases ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 90 4.8.17 Employee benefit ...................................................................................................................................................................... 91 4.8.18 Recognition of income .............................................................................................................................................................. 92 4.8.19 Government grants ................................................................................................................................................................... 92



4.8.20 Contingent Liabilities and Provisions ........................................................................................................................................ 93

4.8.21 Dividend distribution ................................................................................................................................................................ 93

4.8.22 Current and deferred taxation .................................................................................................................................................. 93

4.8.23 Reclassification of items ............................................................................................................................................................ 93

4.9

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................................................................................... 93

4.9.1 Capital Management ................................................................................................................................................................. 93

4.9.2 Financial Instruments ................................................................................................................................................................ 94

4.9.3 Definition of fair values ............................................................................................................................................................. 94

4.9.4 Foreign exchange risk ................................................................................................................................................................ 95

4.9.5 Interest Rate Risk ...................................................................................................................................................................... 96

4.9.6 Credit Risk ................................................................................................................................................................................. 96

4.9.7 Liquidity Risk ............................................................................................................................................................................. 96

4.9.8 Raw material price risk .............................................................................................................................................................. 97

4.10 EXPLANATORY NOTES ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................................................... 98

4.10.1 Segment reporting .................................................................................................................................................................... 98

4.10.2 Investments in subsidiaries, associates ................................................................................................................................... 100

4.10.3 Goodwill .................................................................................................................................................................................. 101

4.10.4 Inventories .............................................................................................................................................................................. 101

4.10.5 Trade and other receivables ................................................................................................................................................... 102

4.10.6 Cash & cash equivalents .......................................................................................................................................................... 104

4.10.7 Financial Assets at Fair Value through Results ........................................................................................................................ 104

4.10.8 Trade and other liabilities ....................................................................................................................................................... 105

4.10.9 Provisions and other long-term liabilities ............................................................................................................................... 105

4.10.10 Loans ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 106

4.10.11 Income Tax .............................................................................................................................................................................. 108

4.10.12 Deferred taxes ......................................................................................................................................................................... 108

4.10.13 Employee benefits .................................................................................................................................................................. 110

4.10.14 Expenses per category ............................................................................................................................................................ 110

4.10.15 Financial Income / Expenses ................................................................................................................................................... 112

4.10.16 Share capital ............................................................................................................................................................................ 113

4.10.17 Earnings per Share .................................................................................................................................................................. 113

4.10.18 Dividends ................................................................................................................................................................................ 113

4.10.19 Treasury Shares ....................................................................................................................................................................... 113

4.10.20 Reserves .................................................................................................................................................................................. 114

4.10.21 Table of changes in fixed assets .............................................................................................................................................. 115

4.10.22 Number of Employees ............................................................................................................................................................. 122

4.10.23 Provisions for post-employment employee benefits .............................................................................................................. 122

4.10.24 Litigation Cases ....................................................................................................................................................................... 123

4.10.25 Contingent Liabilities ............................................................................................................................................................... 123

4.10.26 Contractual Obligations .......................................................................................................................................................... 123

4.10.27 Events after the Balance Sheet Date ....................................................................................................................................... 123

4.10.28 Foreign Exchange Differences ................................................................................................................................................. 124

4.10.29 Related party transactions ...................................................................................................................................................... 125

4.10.30 Business Units and Geographical Analysis Tables ................................................................................................................... 128

1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Statements by Members of the Board of Directors

(according to article 4 of Law 3556/2007)

It is hereby declared that to our knowledge, the annual parent and consolidated financial statements of the company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." for the financial year 2021 (from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021), which were prepared according to the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards, accurately present the assets and liabilities, equity and results of the Company Gr. Sarantis S.A. as well as those of the companies included in the consolidation, considered as a whole.

Furthermore, we declare that to our knowledge, the annual management report of the Board of Directors reflects in a true manner the development, performance and financial position of GR. SARANTIS S.A., and of the businesses included in the Group consolidation, considered as a whole, including the description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced.

Marousi, April 28th 2022

The Members of the Board

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & BOARD MEMBERTHE FINANCE DIRECTOR &

BOARD MEMBER

GRIGORIS SARANTIS

KYRIAKOS SARANTIS

KONSTANTINOS ROZAKEAS

ID No. Χ 080619/03

ID No. ΑΙ 597050/2010

ID No. ΑΚ 783631/13

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT

FOR THE YEAR 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021