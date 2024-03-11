News Release
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
Strong delivery in 2023 charts the course for Sustainable Organic Growth
Athens, Greece - March 11, 2024 - GR. Sarantis S.A. (SAR.AT, SAR:GA) announces its consolidated financial results for the twelve-monthperiod ended December 31st, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Full Year 2023 Highlights
- Focused execution on strategic priorities delivered strongest ever Net Sales
FY 2023 Net Sales grew to €482.2m vs €445.1m in FY 2022, higher by 8.3% on the back of the
Group's focused execution of its strategic priorities along with revenue growth management initiatives.
- Strong focus on margins growth led to significant EBITDA and EBIT appreciation
- FY 2023 EBITDA of €61.6m vs €45.5m in FY 2022, up by 35.3% reflecting increased revenue and improved margins. EBITDA margin of 12.8% (vs 10.2% in FY 2022).
- Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) at €47.1m in FY 2023, higher by 45.9% vs FY 2022 (FY 2022 EBIT: €32.2m) with EBIT margin at 9.8% in FY 2023 vs 7.2% in FY 2022.
- Comparable EBIT margin grew 251 basis points vs 2022 highlighting strong operating leverage from top-line growth.
- Improved margins support enhanced Net Profit
- Earnings before Tax (EBT) at €48.6m in FY 2023 vs €31.8m in FY 2022, higher by 53.2%. EBT margin at 10.1% in FY 2023 (vs 7.1% in FY 2022).
- Net Profit in FY 2023 grew to €39.3m vs €26.3m in FY 2022, higher by 49.6% showcasing improved margins (FY 2023 Net Profit margin at 8.2% vs FY 2022 Net Profit margin at 5.9%).
- Strong EPS growth by 50.3% driven by net sales growth and operating margin expansion.
- Balance sheet provides firepower and flexibility with net cash of €43.6m
- Strong balance sheet and liquidity supported by the profitability of the business and the efficient working capital management; stable financial position with net cash of €43.6m.
- Enhancing shareholders' value with increased gross dividend by +50.0%
- BoD will propose to the AGM a gross dividend payment of €15.0m (+50.0% to €10.0m for FY2022).
- 38.2% payout ratio of 2023 Net profit.
- Dividend of €0.224381 per share (vs €0.143108 paid in May 2023 for FY2022).
- Strong acquisitions complement the organic growth strategy
- The acquisition of the Polish consumer household products company "Stella Pack S.A." by the Group's 100% subsidiary in Poland, Sarantis Polska S.A., completed in January 2024, marks a new chapter in the Group's growth.
- During the period the Group acquired the remaining minority interest of 20% in Polipak for c.€5m (22m PLN) and repaid in full Polipak's external debt of €20.9m.
- Implementing the Group's strategic growth agenda
- Committed to implementing the Group's strategic growth agenda to drive business forward, based on three pillars: strong growth - consistent base business growth with acquisitions coming on top,
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
simplification and efficiency so as to unlock value and release energy in the organization and organizational capability by skills upscaling and leadership development.
- Ongoing progress of the rationalization of our portfolio focusing on HERO product portfolio, the Group's high-value core brands across its strategic categories, which drive profitability and sustainable growth for the business.
Giannis Bouras, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sarantis Group, commented on the FY 2023 results:
"The second half of 2023 confirmed our expectations, as we have continued to consistently drive our strategic priorities across all our key categories in all the business units. In 2023 we successfully sustained our growth momentum delivering strong performance in both sales and profitability. Committed to investing and innovating in our core categories, driving simplification and efficiency to create value and release energy in the organization, while leading our people's capability upscaling, we remain on track to generate further value.
Along with the Group's organic growth basis in 2023, we are strengthening our Home Care Solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A.in January 2024, which reinforces the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates.
I would like to express my gratitude to our people across our markets and the Group for their hard work and support. Thanks to this collective effort we delivered a record year of Net Sales and profitability, charting the course for sustainable organic growth for the years ahead."
Income Statement Summary
Amounts in €m
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
(unless otherwise stated)
Net Sales
482.2
445.1
8.3%
Gross Profit
182.3
151.8
20.1%
Gross Profit Margin
37.8%
34.1%
+370bps
EBITDA
61.6
45.5
35.3%
EBITDA margin
12.8%
10.2%
+254bps
EBIT
47.1
32.2
45.9%
EBIT margin
9.8%
7.2%
+251bps
EBT
48.6
31.8
53.2%
EBT margin
10.1%
7.1%
+295bps
Taxes
9.6
5.5
75.4%
Net Profit
39.3
26.3
49.6%
Net Profit margin
8.2%
5.9%
+225bps
- The above numbers refer to continuing operations of the Group, thus exclude discontinued activities in the comparable year relating to the sale of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd along with its subsidiaries and to the final withdrawal from the Russian market.
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
1. Group operational review
The Group's total net sales during FY 2023 reached €482.2m from €445.1m in 2022, posting an increase by 8.3%. The diversification of the Group's product portfolio, the emphasis on the HERO product portfolio, its ability to capture growth opportunities, as well as the pricing initiatives strengthened the Group's sales across the entire geographic footprint and our main categories.
As part of the Group's strategy to further grow sales and profits organically, emphasis is given in optimizing and enhancing its product portfolio, leveraging the strong brand equity within its strategic product categories across its geographical region. Targeted investments and innovation plans are allocated behind strategic product development initiatives to drive further growth across our territory and generate value. In the last three years, the Group focused on the HERO portfolio, its high-value core brands within our strategic categories that can drive profitability and sustainable growth. To this end a portfolio rationalization process was implemented, that resulted in the destruction of low value adding non-core stock, and generated benefits from the focus placed behind our HERO portfolio through increased sales and targeted advertising and promotional expenses. This strategic focus is expected to continue displaying a significant positive impact on the future growth prospects of the Group.
Compared to the previous year, a gradual normalization of the raw material prices and product transportation costs was observed during 2023, mitigating the impact on the Group's gross profit margin, while operating expenses along with advertising and promotion expenses were maintained under control reflecting a disciplined approach to operating expenditure. The Group exhibits a healthy financial position supported by the improving profitability of the business, and balanced capital expenditure.
Moreover, the Group is working to improve its operational efficiencies and effectiveness focusing on streamlining processes in the supply chain, investing in automations, infrastructure and systems.
Our strong financial position enables us to consistently support our social and environmental ambitions, in line with our aim to maintain the optimum balance between our economic performance and our responsible environmental and social practices.
Committed to enhancing shareholders' value, the Board of Directors of Sarantis Group will propose to the AGM, dividends for the year 2023 of a gross amount of €15m (€0.224381 per share or 38.2% payout ratio).
At the end of 2023, the Group successfully maintained a net positive cash position of €43.6m from €15.3 million at the end of 2022. The Group managed to improve its working capital compared to last year's levels, which demonstrates its ability to effectively manage inventories. Additionally, the effective management of trade receivables reflects the commitment to maintain a healthy cash flow position. Overall, amidst a challenging market environment, Sarantis Group remains committed to its strategic agenda investing in initiatives to accelerate growth and to return value to its stakeholders.
2. Completion of Stella Pack S.A acquisition
The successful completion of the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A. took place on January 12th, 2024, and marks a new chapter in the Group's growth path. This strategic acquisition further strengthens the Group's position as a leading consumer products company in the Polish market with further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to boost further growth in the category of consumer household products strengthening the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates.
Stella Pack S.A. is an important addition to Sarantis Group as it holds a leading position in the production and provision of household goods, with 25 years of successful presence in three countries, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
At the same time, it is an exemplary company in terms of circular economy, as it operates only with recycled plastic to produce plastic bags, having a waste separation line to manufacture internally own recycled plastic that fully meets its production needs.
3. Operational review by categories
Net Sales by category
- Sales of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care products rose by 32.0% during 2023 at €48.2m, from €36.5m in the corresponding period of the previous year. The contribution of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care products to the Group's sales amounted to 10.0%.
- Sales of Personal Care products increased by 17.2% during 2023 at €102.8m from €87.7m in the corresponding period of the previous year. This upward trend reflects the diversification of product portfolio and the Group's ability to exploit growth opportunities. The contribution of Personal Care products to the Group's sales amounted to 21.3%.
- Sales of Home Care Solutions products amounted to €164.1m in 2023 from €156.7m in 2022, posting an increase of 4.7%, reflecting the consumer trend in both the food packaging, as well as in waste bags. The participation of Home Care Solutions products in the total sales of the Group amounted to 34.0%.
- The Private Label category, which represents sales of Polipak, the Polish packaging products company, that specializes in the production of garbage bags, declined by 6.9% to €30.7m in 2023 from €33.0m in 2022 on the back of average price drop due to the falling prices of raw materials.
- The Strategic Partnerships category presented an increase in sales by 4.6% compared to the previous period landing at €132.6m versus €126.7m, supported both by sales of Mass Market products that rose by 4.2%, as well as by sales of Selective Distribution products that posted an 5.3% increase. Their participation in the total sales of the Group amounted to 27.5%.
Net Sales per category
Amounts in €m (unless otherwise
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
stated)
Beauty, Skin & Sun Care
48.2
36.5
32.0%
% of total sales
10.0%
8.2%
Personal Care
102.8
87.7
17.2%
% of total sales
21.3%
19.7%
Home Care Solutions
164.1
156.7
4.7%
% of total sales
34.0%
35.2%
Private Label
30.7
33.0
(6.9%)
% of total sales
6.4%
7.4%
Strategic Partnerships
132.6
126.7
4.6%
% of total sales
27.5%
28.5%
Mass Distribution
86.0
82.5
4.2%
% of category
64.9%
65.1%
Selective Distribution
46.6
44.2
5.3%
% of category
35.1%
34.9%
Other Sales
3.9
4.5
(13.6%)
% of total sales
0.8%
1.0%
TOTAL SALES
482.2
445.1
8.3%
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
- Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
Operating Profit by category
- EBIT of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care category amounted to €5.4m from €4.7m, increased by 14.0% vs 2022. The EBIT margin of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care category came at 11.2% in 2023 from 13.0% in the corresponding period of last year, mainly affected by the investment for the launching of the clean beauty brand Clinéa in May 2023.
- EBIT of Personal Care category products amounted to €13.2m from €8.5m, up by 54.9%, positively affected by cost improvements impacting the gross profit margin and the balanced management of advertising and promotion expenses. The EBIT margin of Personal Care products rose to 12.8% in 2023 from 9.7% in 2022.
- EBIT of Home Care Solutions, rose to €22.4m from €11.9m. The EBIT margin of Home Care Solutions rose to 13.6% in 2023 from 7.6% in 2022.
- EBIT of Strategic Partnerships category presented an increase of 13.5% at €7.4m in 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year (FY 2022 EBIT: €6.5m), while the EBIT margin reached 5.6% compared to 5.2% in 2022.
EBIT by category
Amounts in €m (unless otherwise
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
stated)
Beauty, Skin & Sun Care
5.4
4.7
14.0%
EBIT margin
11.2%
13.0%
-177bps*
**Personal Care
13.2
8.5
54.9%
EBIT margin
12.8%
9.7%
+312bps
Home Care Solutions
22.4
11.9
87.4%
EBIT margin
13.6%
7.6%
+602bps
Private Label
-0.3
1.1
-
EBIT margin
-0.8%
3.3%
-414bps
Strategic Partnerships
7.4
6.6
13.5%
EBIT margin
5.6%
5.2%
+44bps
Mass Distribution
6.0
4.7
28.9%
EBIT margin
7.0%
5.6%
+134bps
Selective Distribution
1.4
1.9
-24.4%
EBIT margin
3.1%
4.3%
-121bps
Other Sales
-1.1
-0.6
-
TOTAL EBIT
47.1
32.2
45.9%
EBIT Margin
9.8%
7.2%
+251bps
- Impacted by the launch of Clinea, clean beauty brand in May 2023.
- Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
- For 2023, the Group monitors the operating results in the above business units. Subsequently, last year's items have been adjusted in order to be comparable.
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
4. Operational review by our geographies
Net Sales by geography
In terms of geographical analysis, sales in Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) amounted to €156.0m in 2023 from €150.4m in 2022, increased by 3.7% driven by growth across our core categories Beauty and Skin Care, Personal Care and Home Care Solutions.
Net sales in the international network, which represent 67.6% of the Group's total sales, increased by 10.7% to €326.2m in 2023 from €294.6m in 2022. Excluding the currency effect, on a currency neutral basis, sales of the international network increased by 10.6%.
All Group's countries benefited from the broad portfolio of Personal Care products and capitalized on growth opportunities, resulting in significant sales growth particularly in Beauty, Skin & Sun Care and Personal Care categories. In addition, the category Home Care Solutions - waste bags and food packaging products - showed an increase in sales confirming the Group's leading position in the category.
Net Sales by geography
Amounts in €m (unless otherwise
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
stated)
Greece (incl. Portugal & selected
156.0
150.4
3.7%
international markets)
% of total sales
32.4%
33.8%
Poland (incl. Polipak)
110.4
107.3
2.9%
Romania
79.1
69.0
14.7%
Czech & Slovakia
41.1
32.8
25.2%
West Balkans**
37.5
33.8
11.1%
Ukraine
25.3
22.5
12.3%
Bulgaria
19.7
16.6
19.2%
Hungary
13.0
12.7
2.7%
International Network
326.2
294.6
10.7%
% of total sales
67.6%
66.2%
TOTAL SALES
482.2
445.1
8.3%
- Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
- The geographic area of West Balkans includes sales in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Slovenia.
Operating Profit by geography
Regarding the operating profit by geographic region, during 2023 the EBIT of Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) marked a significant increase of 24.0% to €16.6m from €13.3m in 2022, reflecting strong operating leverage from top-line growth and at the same time balancing the investment for the launching of the clean beauty brand Clinéa included in the Beauty and Skin Care category. The EBIT margin of Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) stood at 10.6% in 2023 from 8.9% in 2022 growing by 174 basis points.
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
The countries of the international network presented an increase in EBIT of 61.4% to €30.5m in 2023 from €18.9m in 2022 attributed to the categories of Beauty & Skin Care, Personal Care, as well as Home Care Solutions. The countries' EBIT margin stood at 9.3% from 6.4% in 2022 marking a growth of 294 basis points.
EBIT by geography
Amounts in €m (unless otherwise
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
stated)
Greece (incl. Portugal & selected
16.6
13.3
24.0%
international markets)
EBIT margin
10.6%
8.9%
+174bps
Poland - Polipak
6.2
3.3
88.2%
EBIT margin
5.6%
3.1%
+256bps
Romania
11.7
7.2
63.8%
EBIT margin
14.8%
10.4%
+444bps
Czech & Slovakia
4.9
3.2
52.8%
EBIT margin
11.9%
9.8%
+216bps
West Balkans**
3.6
2.7
33.5%
EBIT margin
9.6%
7.9%
+160bps
Ukraine
1.3
0.8
70.9%
EBIT margin
5.3%
3.5%
+180bps
Bulgaria
2.5
1.8
35.9%
EBIT margin
12.5%
10.9%
+153bps
Hungary
0.3
-0.1
+520.3%
EBIT margin
2.1%
-0.5%
+255bps
TOTAL EBIT
47.1
32.2
45.9%
EBIT Margin
9.8%
7.2%
+251bps
- Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
- The geographic area of West Balkans includes sales in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Slovenia.
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
Disclaimer
This document contains certain "forward-looking" statements. These statements are based on management's current
expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which could affect materially the expected results, because current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances may not prove accurate. Our actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks described in the 2023 Annual Financial Report of GR. Sarantis S.A. and its subsidiaries. This document serves only informative purposes and does not form or can either be referred to as a buy, sell or hold encouragement for shares or any other fixed income instruments. Investors must decide upon their investment actions based on their own investing preferences, financial status and advice from those registered investment advisors who consider appropriate.
Conference Call Invitation
Sarantis Group's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, at 4:00 pm (Athens) / 2:00 pm (London) / 10:00 am (New York). The dial-in numbers are the following:
UK Participants
+44
(0) 800 368 1063
Greek participants
+30
210 946 0800 or
+30
213 009 6000
US participants
+1 516 447 5632
Other International
+44
(0) 203 0595 872
The Conference Call will be available via live webcast and you may join by linking at here. If you experience any difficulty, please call: + 30 210 9460803.
Contact
GR. Sarantis S.A. Investor Relations Team
Tel: (+30) 210 6173065
E-mail:gr-ir@sarantisgroup.com
Website: https://sarantisgroup.com/
Attachments
- Statement of Financial Position
- Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Statement of Changes in Group's equity
- Statement of Changes in company's equity
- Cash Flow Statement
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
Statement of Financial Position
Note
Group
Company
Amounts in €
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets
234,288,496
222,729,930
274,377,876
200,378,055
Tangible fixed assets
4.10.21
104,353,907
95,269,696
46,919,164
41,001,934
Right of use
4.10.21
18,018,513
16,527,207
10,903,421
10,723,699
Investments in Property
4.10.21
6,755,674
6,704,387
2,145,508
2,430,309
Intangible assets
4.10.21
57,263,098
57,556,112
28,244,042
28,909,223
Company goodwill
4.10.3
7,771,991
7,631,304
1,100,000
1,100,000
Deferred tax assets
4.10.12
706,406
324,944
0
0
Investments in subsidiaries, associates
4.10.2
0
0
184,945,932
116,062,279
Other long-term receivables
4.10.5
39,418,906
38,716,279
119,809
150,609
Current assets
319,254,781
277,214,294
140,885,528
165,138,036
Inventories
4.10.4
97,935,477
108,137,662
44,467,326
46,654,686
Trade receivables
4.10.5
101,298,653
98,423,702
44,230,796
53,266,562
Other receivables
4.10.5
6,056,046
7,234,098
39,842,547
39,941,137
Cash & cash equivalents
4.10.6
111,009,417
60,679,908
9,389,672
22,536,726
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
4.10.7
2,955,187
2,738,925
2,955,187
2,738,925
Total Assets
553,543,277
499,944,224
415,263,404
365,516,091
Shareholders' EQUITY:
Share capital
4.10.16
52,143,439
54,504,438
52,143,439
54,504,438
Share premium account
4.10.16
40,676,356
40,676,356
40,676,356
40,676,356
Reserves
4.10.20
32,374,180
21,271,949
25,781,939
14,864,966
Profit (losses) carried forward
228,447,126
212,215,328
158,460,144
165,656,763
Total Shareholders' Equity
353,641,101
328,668,070
277,061,877
275,702,523
Non controlling interest
0
2,076,346
0
0
Total Equity
353,641,101
330,744,416
277,061,877
275,702,523
LIABILITIES
Long-term liabilities
90,945,492
50,960,819
71,507,584
33,535,790
Loans
4.10.10
56,107,412
20,710,000
56,107,412
20,710,000
Lease liabilities
4.10.10
13,568,292
12,521,523
8,934,799
8,877,360
Deferred tax liabilities
4.10.12
9,082,904
6,640,470
5,169,342
2,534,141
Provisions for post employment employee benefits
4.10.23
1,551,226
1,574,984
1,296,031
1,414,289
Provisions - Long-term liabilities
10,635,659
9,513,841
0
0
4.10.9
Short-term liabilities
108,956,684
118,238,990
66,693,943
56,277,779
Suppliers
4.10.8
70,025,872
70,145,754
38,068,257
37,338,374
Other liabilities
4.10.8
12,633,262
10,957,992
8,598,113
7,089,167
Income taxes - other taxes payable
6,917,685
5,248,564
3,533,949
2,665,091
Loans
4.10.10
14,237,857
27,363,527
14,237,857
7,095,000
Lease liabilities
4.10.10
5,142,009
4,523,153
2,255,766
2,090,147
Total Equity & Liabilities
553,543,277
499,944,224
415,263,404
365,516,091
FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
Note
01.01-31.12.2023
01.01-31.12.2022
01.01-31.12.2023
01.01-31.12.2022
Total Activities
Continued
Discontinued
Total Activities
Total Activities
Total Activities
Amounts in €
Activities
Activities
Revenue
4.10.1
482,169,875
445,069,823
1,337,669
446,407,493
190,601,189
182,672,162
Cost of sales
4.10.14
(299,860,631)
(293,262,310)
(1,081,740)
(294,344,050)
(120,588,033)
(121,092,378)
Gross operating profit
182,309,244
151,807,513
255,930
152,063,442
70,013,156
61,579,783
Income from associates
4.10.2
0
0
20,311,927
20,311,927
0
0
Other operating income
1,028,197
860,861
5
860,866
3,115,786
3,042,117
Administrative expenses
4.10.14
(24,078,512)
(20,516,821)
(83,811)
(20,600,632)
(14,909,784)
(12,837,112)
Distribution expenses
4.10.14
(112,207,714)
(99,913,627)
(181,322)
(100,094,949)
(52,182,277)
(47,849,965)
Operating profit
47,051,216
32,237,926
20,302,729
52,540,654
6,036,881
3,934,824
Financial income-expenses
4.10.15
1,877,145
(416,194)
(937,896)
(1,354,090)
15,270,200
66,557,528
Gain (loss) from revaluation of fixed assets
4.10.21
(284,801)
(62,143)
0
(62,143)
(284,801)
(62,143)
Earnings before taxes
48,643,560
31,759,589
19,364,833
51,124,421
21,022,281
70,430,209
Income tax
4.10.11
(8,751,267)
(5,983,537)
(335,671)
(6,319,208)
(735,831)
(376,912)
Deferred tax
4.10.11
(877,907)
492,701
109,876
602,578
(1,442,993)
(421,954)
Earnings after the deduction of tax (A)
39,014,386
26,268,753
19,139,038
45,407,791
18,843,457
69,631,343
Owners of the parent
39,308,160
26,272,729
19,139,038
45,411,767
18,843,457
69,631,343
Non controlling interest
(293,774)
(3,976)
0
(3,976)
0
0
Other Comprehensive Income:
0
0
0
0
0
0
Items not transferred to the statement of
4,382,201
594,445
241,698
836,143
4,226,920
(145,228)
comprehensive income:
Profit from revaluation of fixed assets
5,749,562
926,932
0
926,932
5,549,920
0
Deferred tax from revaluation of fixed assets
(1,256,918)
(169,734)
0
(169,734)
(1,220,982)
0
Share of associates' other comprehensive income
0
0
241,698
241,698
0
0
Loss from actuarial study
(139,217)
(203,715)
0
(203,715)
(130,792)
(186,190)
Actuarial study deferred tax
28,774
40,962
0
40,962
28,774
40,962
Items which may be transferred in future to the
6,668,434
(5,328,527)
379,892
(4,948,635)
0
0
statement of comprehensive income:
Foreign exchange differences from subsidiaries
6,668,434
(5,328,527)
379,892
(4,948,635)
0
0
abroad
Other total income after taxes (Β)
11,050,635
(4,734,082)
621,590
(4,112,492)
4,226,920
(145,228)
Total comprehensive income after taxes (A) + (B)
50,065,021
21,534,671
19,760,629
41,295,299
23,070,376
69,486,115
Owners of the parent
50,592,087
21,530,150
19,760,629
41,290,779
23,070,376
69,486,115
Non controlling interest
(527,066)
4,521
0
4,521
0
0
Earnings per share, which correspond to the parent's
4.10.17
0.5898
0.3923
0.2858
0.6782
0.2827
1.0398
shareholders for the period
- The Discontinued Operations in the comparable year relate to the sale of the company ELCA Cosmetics Ltd and its subsidiaries and the permanent withdrawal from the Russian market, in which the Company operated through its 100% indirect subsidiary, trading company, HOZTORG LLC.
- The consolidated statement of total comprehensive income for the period 01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023 includes the proportion of minority rights until June 14, 2023, i.e. until the date when the subsidiary company Sarantis Polska S.A. completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% of the share capital of subsidiary Polipak SP. Z O.O., based in Poland, for a total consideration of PLN 22 million. Following the above transaction, Sarantis Group owned 100% of the share capital of Polipak.
