News Release FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results Strong delivery in 2023 charts the course for Sustainable Organic Growth Athens, Greece - March 11, 2024 - GR. Sarantis S.A. (SAR.AT, SAR:GA) announces its consolidated financial results for the twelve-monthperiod ended December 31st, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). . Full Year 2023 Highlights Focused execution on strategic priorities delivered strongest ever Net Sales FY 2023 Net Sales grew to €482.2m vs €445.1m in FY 2022, higher by 8.3% on the back of the

Group's focused execution of its strategic priorities along with revenue growth management initiatives.

Strong focus on margins growth led to significant EBITDA and EBIT appreciation

FY 2023 EBITDA of €61.6m vs €45.5m in FY 2022, up by 35.3% reflecting increased revenue and improved margins. EBITDA margin of 12.8% (vs 10.2% in FY 2022).

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) at €47.1m in FY 2023, higher by 45.9% vs FY 2022 (FY 2022 EBIT: €32.2m) with EBIT margin at 9.8% in FY 2023 vs 7.2% in FY 2022. Comparable EBIT margin grew 251 basis points vs 2022 highlighting strong operating leverage from top-line growth.

Improved margins support enhanced Net Profit

Earnings before Tax (EBT) at €48.6m in FY 2023 vs €31.8m in FY 2022, higher by 53.2%. EBT margin at 10.1% in FY 2023 (vs 7.1% in FY 2022).

Net Profit in FY 2023 grew to €39.3m vs €26.3m in FY 2022, higher by 49.6% showcasing improved margins (FY 2023 Net Profit margin at 8.2% vs FY 2022 Net Profit margin at 5.9%). Strong EPS growth by 50.3% driven by net sales growth and operating margin expansion.

Balance sheet provides firepower and flexibility with net cash of €43.6m

Strong balance sheet and liquidity supported by the profitability of the business and the efficient working capital management; stable financial position with net cash of €43.6m.

Enhancing shareholders' value with increased gross dividend by +50.0%

BoD will propose to the AGM a gross dividend payment of €15.0m (+50.0% to €10.0m for FY2022).

38.2% payout ratio of 2023 Net profit. Dividend of €0.224381 per share (vs €0.143108 paid in May 2023 for FY2022).

Strong acquisitions complement the organic growth strategy

The acquisition of the Polish consumer household products company "Stella Pack S.A." by the Group's 100% subsidiary in Poland, Sarantis Polska S.A., completed in January 2024, marks a new chapter in the Group's growth.

During the period the Group acquired the remaining minority interest of 20% in Polipak for c.€5m (22m PLN) and repaid in full Polipak's external debt of €20.9m.

Implementing the Group's strategic growth agenda

Committed to implementing the Group's strategic growth agenda to drive business forward, based on three pillars: strong growth - consistent base business growth with acquisitions coming on top,

News Release FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results simplification and efficiency so as to unlock value and release energy in the organization and organizational capability by skills upscaling and leadership development. Ongoing progress of the rationalization of our portfolio focusing on HERO product portfolio, the Group's high-value core brands across its strategic categories, which drive profitability and sustainable growth for the business. Giannis Bouras, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sarantis Group, commented on the FY 2023 results: "The second half of 2023 confirmed our expectations, as we have continued to consistently drive our strategic priorities across all our key categories in all the business units. In 2023 we successfully sustained our growth momentum delivering strong performance in both sales and profitability. Committed to investing and innovating in our core categories, driving simplification and efficiency to create value and release energy in the organization, while leading our people's capability upscaling, we remain on track to generate further value. Along with the Group's organic growth basis in 2023, we are strengthening our Home Care Solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A.in January 2024, which reinforces the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates. I would like to express my gratitude to our people across our markets and the Group for their hard work and support. Thanks to this collective effort we delivered a record year of Net Sales and profitability, charting the course for sustainable organic growth for the years ahead." Income Statement Summary Amounts in €m FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% (unless otherwise stated) Net Sales 482.2 445.1 8.3% Gross Profit 182.3 151.8 20.1% Gross Profit Margin 37.8% 34.1% +370bps EBITDA 61.6 45.5 35.3% EBITDA margin 12.8% 10.2% +254bps EBIT 47.1 32.2 45.9% EBIT margin 9.8% 7.2% +251bps EBT 48.6 31.8 53.2% EBT margin 10.1% 7.1% +295bps Taxes 9.6 5.5 75.4% Net Profit 39.3 26.3 49.6% Net Profit margin 8.2% 5.9% +225bps The above numbers refer to continuing operations of the Group, thus exclude discontinued activities in the comparable year relating to the sale of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd along with its subsidiaries and to the final withdrawal from the Russian market. Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 2

News Release FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results 1. Group operational review The Group's total net sales during FY 2023 reached €482.2m from €445.1m in 2022, posting an increase by 8.3%. The diversification of the Group's product portfolio, the emphasis on the HERO product portfolio, its ability to capture growth opportunities, as well as the pricing initiatives strengthened the Group's sales across the entire geographic footprint and our main categories. As part of the Group's strategy to further grow sales and profits organically, emphasis is given in optimizing and enhancing its product portfolio, leveraging the strong brand equity within its strategic product categories across its geographical region. Targeted investments and innovation plans are allocated behind strategic product development initiatives to drive further growth across our territory and generate value. In the last three years, the Group focused on the HERO portfolio, its high-value core brands within our strategic categories that can drive profitability and sustainable growth. To this end a portfolio rationalization process was implemented, that resulted in the destruction of low value adding non-core stock, and generated benefits from the focus placed behind our HERO portfolio through increased sales and targeted advertising and promotional expenses. This strategic focus is expected to continue displaying a significant positive impact on the future growth prospects of the Group. Compared to the previous year, a gradual normalization of the raw material prices and product transportation costs was observed during 2023, mitigating the impact on the Group's gross profit margin, while operating expenses along with advertising and promotion expenses were maintained under control reflecting a disciplined approach to operating expenditure. The Group exhibits a healthy financial position supported by the improving profitability of the business, and balanced capital expenditure. Moreover, the Group is working to improve its operational efficiencies and effectiveness focusing on streamlining processes in the supply chain, investing in automations, infrastructure and systems. Our strong financial position enables us to consistently support our social and environmental ambitions, in line with our aim to maintain the optimum balance between our economic performance and our responsible environmental and social practices. Committed to enhancing shareholders' value, the Board of Directors of Sarantis Group will propose to the AGM, dividends for the year 2023 of a gross amount of €15m (€0.224381 per share or 38.2% payout ratio). At the end of 2023, the Group successfully maintained a net positive cash position of €43.6m from €15.3 million at the end of 2022. The Group managed to improve its working capital compared to last year's levels, which demonstrates its ability to effectively manage inventories. Additionally, the effective management of trade receivables reflects the commitment to maintain a healthy cash flow position. Overall, amidst a challenging market environment, Sarantis Group remains committed to its strategic agenda investing in initiatives to accelerate growth and to return value to its stakeholders. 2. Completion of Stella Pack S.A acquisition The successful completion of the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A. took place on January 12th, 2024, and marks a new chapter in the Group's growth path. This strategic acquisition further strengthens the Group's position as a leading consumer products company in the Polish market with further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to boost further growth in the category of consumer household products strengthening the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates. Stella Pack S.A. is an important addition to Sarantis Group as it holds a leading position in the production and provision of household goods, with 25 years of successful presence in three countries, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 3

Sales of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care products rose by 32.0% during 2023 at €48.2m, from €36.5m in the corresponding period of the previous year. The contribution of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care products to the Group's sales amounted to 10.0%.

Sales of Personal Care products increased by 17.2% during 2023 at €102.8m from €87.7m in the corresponding period of the previous year. This upward trend reflects the diversification of product portfolio and the Group's ability to exploit growth opportunities. The contribution of Personal Care products to the Group's sales amounted to 21.3%.

Sales of Home Care Solutions products amounted to €164.1m in 2023 from €156.7m in 2022, posting an increase of 4.7%, reflecting the consumer trend in both the food packaging, as well as in waste bags. The participation of Home Care Solutions products in the total sales of the Group amounted to 34.0%.

The Private Label category, which represents sales of Polipak, the Polish packaging products company, that specializes in the production of garbage bags, declined by 6.9% to €30.7m in 2023 from €33.0m in 2022 on the back of average price drop due to the falling prices of raw materials.

category which represents sales of Polipak, the Polish packaging products company, that specializes in the production of garbage bags, declined by 6.9% to €30.7m in 2023 from €33.0m in 2022 on the back of average price drop due to the falling prices of raw materials. The Strategic Partnerships category presented an increase in sales by 4.6% compared to the previous period landing at €132.6m versus €126.7m, supported both by sales of Mass Market products that rose by 4.2%, as well as by sales of Selective Distribution products that posted an 5.3% increase. Their participation in the total sales of the Group amounted to 27.5%. Net Sales per category Amounts in €m (unless otherwise FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% stated) Beauty, Skin & Sun Care 48.2 36.5 32.0% % of total sales 10.0% 8.2% Personal Care 102.8 87.7 17.2% % of total sales 21.3% 19.7% Home Care Solutions 164.1 156.7 4.7% % of total sales 34.0% 35.2% Private Label 30.7 33.0 (6.9%) % of total sales 6.4% 7.4% Strategic Partnerships 132.6 126.7 4.6% % of total sales 27.5% 28.5% Mass Distribution 86.0 82.5 4.2% % of category 64.9% 65.1% Selective Distribution 46.6 44.2 5.3% % of category 35.1% 34.9% Other Sales 3.9 4.5 (13.6%) % of total sales 0.8% 1.0% TOTAL SALES 482.2 445.1 8.3% Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 4

EBIT of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care category amounted to €5.4m from €4.7m, increased by 14.0% vs 2022. The EBIT margin of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care category came at 11.2% in 2023 from 13.0% in the corresponding period of last year, mainly affected by the investment for the launching of the clean beauty brand Clinéa in May 2023.

EBIT of Personal Care category products amounted to €13.2m from €8.5m, up by 54.9%, positively affected by cost improvements impacting the gross profit margin and the balanced management of advertising and promotion expenses. The EBIT margin of Personal Care products rose to 12.8% in 2023 from 9.7% in 2022.

EBIT of Home Care Solutions, rose to €22.4m from €11.9m. The EBIT margin of Home Care Solutions rose to 13.6% in 2023 from 7.6% in 2022.

, rose to €22.4m from €11.9m. The EBIT margin of Home Care Solutions rose to 13.6% in 2023 from 7.6% in 2022. EBIT of Strategic Partnerships category presented an increase of 13.5% at €7.4m in 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year (FY 2022 EBIT: €6.5m), while the EBIT margin reached 5.6% compared to 5.2% in 2022. EBIT by category Amounts in €m (unless otherwise FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% stated) Beauty, Skin & Sun Care 5.4 4.7 14.0% EBIT margin 11.2% 13.0% -177bps* **Personal Care 13.2 8.5 54.9% EBIT margin 12.8% 9.7% +312bps Home Care Solutions 22.4 11.9 87.4% EBIT margin 13.6% 7.6% +602bps Private Label -0.3 1.1 - EBIT margin -0.8% 3.3% -414bps Strategic Partnerships 7.4 6.6 13.5% EBIT margin 5.6% 5.2% +44bps Mass Distribution 6.0 4.7 28.9% EBIT margin 7.0% 5.6% +134bps Selective Distribution 1.4 1.9 -24.4% EBIT margin 3.1% 4.3% -121bps Other Sales -1.1 -0.6 - TOTAL EBIT 47.1 32.2 45.9% EBIT Margin 9.8% 7.2% +251bps Impacted by the launch of Clinea, clean beauty brand in May 2023.

Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.

For 2023, the Group monitors the operating results in the above business units. Subsequently, last year's items have been adjusted in order to be comparable. Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 5

Net Sales by geography In terms of geographical analysis, sales in Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) amounted to €156.0m in 2023 from €150.4m in 2022, increased by 3.7% driven by growth across our core categories Beauty and Skin Care, Personal Care and Home Care Solutions. Net sales in the international network, which represent 67.6% of the Group's total sales, increased by 10.7% to €326.2m in 2023 from €294.6m in 2022. Excluding the currency effect, on a currency neutral basis, sales of the international network increased by 10.6%. All Group's countries benefited from the broad portfolio of Personal Care products and capitalized on growth opportunities, resulting in significant sales growth particularly in Beauty, Skin & Sun Care and Personal Care categories. In addition, the category Home Care Solutions - waste bags and food packaging products - showed an increase in sales confirming the Group's leading position in the category. Net Sales by geography Amounts in €m (unless otherwise FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% stated) Greece (incl. Portugal & selected 156.0 150.4 3.7% international markets) % of total sales 32.4% 33.8% Poland (incl. Polipak) 110.4 107.3 2.9% Romania 79.1 69.0 14.7% Czech & Slovakia 41.1 32.8 25.2% West Balkans** 37.5 33.8 11.1% Ukraine 25.3 22.5 12.3% Bulgaria 19.7 16.6 19.2% Hungary 13.0 12.7 2.7% International Network 326.2 294.6 10.7% % of total sales 67.6% 66.2% TOTAL SALES 482.2 445.1 8.3%

The geographic area of West Balkans includes sales in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Slovenia. Operating Profit by geography Regarding the operating profit by geographic region, during 2023 the EBIT of Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) marked a significant increase of 24.0% to €16.6m from €13.3m in 2022, reflecting strong operating leverage from top-line growth and at the same time balancing the investment for the launching of the clean beauty brand Clinéa included in the Beauty and Skin Care category. The EBIT margin of Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) stood at 10.6% in 2023 from 8.9% in 2022 growing by 174 basis points. Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 6

The countries of the international network presented an increase in EBIT of 61.4% to €30.5m in 2023 from €18.9m in 2022 attributed to the categories of Beauty & Skin Care, Personal Care, as well as Home Care Solutions. The countries' EBIT margin stood at 9.3% from 6.4% in 2022 marking a growth of 294 basis points. EBIT by geography Amounts in €m (unless otherwise FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% stated) Greece (incl. Portugal & selected 16.6 13.3 24.0% international markets) EBIT margin 10.6% 8.9% +174bps Poland - Polipak 6.2 3.3 88.2% EBIT margin 5.6% 3.1% +256bps Romania 11.7 7.2 63.8% EBIT margin 14.8% 10.4% +444bps Czech & Slovakia 4.9 3.2 52.8% EBIT margin 11.9% 9.8% +216bps West Balkans** 3.6 2.7 33.5% EBIT margin 9.6% 7.9% +160bps Ukraine 1.3 0.8 70.9% EBIT margin 5.3% 3.5% +180bps Bulgaria 2.5 1.8 35.9% EBIT margin 12.5% 10.9% +153bps Hungary 0.3 -0.1 +520.3% EBIT margin 2.1% -0.5% +255bps TOTAL EBIT 47.1 32.2 45.9% EBIT Margin 9.8% 7.2% +251bps

The geographic area of West Balkans includes sales in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Slovenia. Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 7

News Release FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results Statement of Financial Position Note Group Company Amounts in € 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 ASSETS Non-current assets 234,288,496 222,729,930 274,377,876 200,378,055 Tangible fixed assets 4.10.21 104,353,907 95,269,696 46,919,164 41,001,934 Right of use 4.10.21 18,018,513 16,527,207 10,903,421 10,723,699 Investments in Property 4.10.21 6,755,674 6,704,387 2,145,508 2,430,309 Intangible assets 4.10.21 57,263,098 57,556,112 28,244,042 28,909,223 Company goodwill 4.10.3 7,771,991 7,631,304 1,100,000 1,100,000 Deferred tax assets 4.10.12 706,406 324,944 0 0 Investments in subsidiaries, associates 4.10.2 0 0 184,945,932 116,062,279 Other long-term receivables 4.10.5 39,418,906 38,716,279 119,809 150,609 Current assets 319,254,781 277,214,294 140,885,528 165,138,036 Inventories 4.10.4 97,935,477 108,137,662 44,467,326 46,654,686 Trade receivables 4.10.5 101,298,653 98,423,702 44,230,796 53,266,562 Other receivables 4.10.5 6,056,046 7,234,098 39,842,547 39,941,137 Cash & cash equivalents 4.10.6 111,009,417 60,679,908 9,389,672 22,536,726 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 4.10.7 2,955,187 2,738,925 2,955,187 2,738,925 Total Assets 553,543,277 499,944,224 415,263,404 365,516,091 Shareholders' EQUITY: Share capital 4.10.16 52,143,439 54,504,438 52,143,439 54,504,438 Share premium account 4.10.16 40,676,356 40,676,356 40,676,356 40,676,356 Reserves 4.10.20 32,374,180 21,271,949 25,781,939 14,864,966 Profit (losses) carried forward 228,447,126 212,215,328 158,460,144 165,656,763 Total Shareholders' Equity 353,641,101 328,668,070 277,061,877 275,702,523 Non controlling interest 0 2,076,346 0 0 Total Equity 353,641,101 330,744,416 277,061,877 275,702,523 LIABILITIES Long-term liabilities 90,945,492 50,960,819 71,507,584 33,535,790 Loans 4.10.10 56,107,412 20,710,000 56,107,412 20,710,000 Lease liabilities 4.10.10 13,568,292 12,521,523 8,934,799 8,877,360 Deferred tax liabilities 4.10.12 9,082,904 6,640,470 5,169,342 2,534,141 Provisions for post employment employee benefits 4.10.23 1,551,226 1,574,984 1,296,031 1,414,289 Provisions - Long-term liabilities 10,635,659 9,513,841 0 0 4.10.9 Short-term liabilities 108,956,684 118,238,990 66,693,943 56,277,779 Suppliers 4.10.8 70,025,872 70,145,754 38,068,257 37,338,374 Other liabilities 4.10.8 12,633,262 10,957,992 8,598,113 7,089,167 Income taxes - other taxes payable 6,917,685 5,248,564 3,533,949 2,665,091 Loans 4.10.10 14,237,857 27,363,527 14,237,857 7,095,000 Lease liabilities 4.10.10 5,142,009 4,523,153 2,255,766 2,090,147 Total Equity & Liabilities 553,543,277 499,944,224 415,263,404 365,516,091 Gr. Sarantis S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31st, 2023 9