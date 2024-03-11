News Release

FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

Strong delivery in 2023 charts the course for Sustainable Organic Growth

Athens, Greece - March 11, 2024 - GR. Sarantis S.A. (SAR.AT, SAR:GA) announces its consolidated financial results for the twelve-monthperiod ended December 31st, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Focused execution on strategic priorities delivered strongest ever Net Sales
    1. FY 2023 Net Sales grew to €482.2m vs €445.1m in FY 2022, higher by 8.3% on the back of the
      Group's focused execution of its strategic priorities along with revenue growth management initiatives.
  • Strong focus on margins growth led to significant EBITDA and EBIT appreciation
    1. FY 2023 EBITDA of €61.6m vs €45.5m in FY 2022, up by 35.3% reflecting increased revenue and improved margins. EBITDA margin of 12.8% (vs 10.2% in FY 2022).
  1. Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) at €47.1m in FY 2023, higher by 45.9% vs FY 2022 (FY 2022 EBIT: €32.2m) with EBIT margin at 9.8% in FY 2023 vs 7.2% in FY 2022.
    1. Comparable EBIT margin grew 251 basis points vs 2022 highlighting strong operating leverage from top-line growth.
  • Improved margins support enhanced Net Profit
    1. Earnings before Tax (EBT) at €48.6m in FY 2023 vs €31.8m in FY 2022, higher by 53.2%. EBT margin at 10.1% in FY 2023 (vs 7.1% in FY 2022).
  1. Net Profit in FY 2023 grew to €39.3m vs €26.3m in FY 2022, higher by 49.6% showcasing improved margins (FY 2023 Net Profit margin at 8.2% vs FY 2022 Net Profit margin at 5.9%).
    1. Strong EPS growth by 50.3% driven by net sales growth and operating margin expansion.
  • Balance sheet provides firepower and flexibility with net cash of €43.6m
    1. Strong balance sheet and liquidity supported by the profitability of the business and the efficient working capital management; stable financial position with net cash of €43.6m.
  • Enhancing shareholders' value with increased gross dividend by +50.0%
    1. BoD will propose to the AGM a gross dividend payment of €15.0m (+50.0% to €10.0m for FY2022).
  1. 38.2% payout ratio of 2023 Net profit.
    1. Dividend of €0.224381 per share (vs €0.143108 paid in May 2023 for FY2022).
  • Strong acquisitions complement the organic growth strategy
    1. The acquisition of the Polish consumer household products company "Stella Pack S.A." by the Group's 100% subsidiary in Poland, Sarantis Polska S.A., completed in January 2024, marks a new chapter in the Group's growth.
    1. During the period the Group acquired the remaining minority interest of 20% in Polipak for c.€5m (22m PLN) and repaid in full Polipak's external debt of €20.9m.
  • Implementing the Group's strategic growth agenda
    1. Committed to implementing the Group's strategic growth agenda to drive business forward, based on three pillars: strong growth - consistent base business growth with acquisitions coming on top,

  1. Ongoing progress of the rationalization of our portfolio focusing on HERO product portfolio, the Group's high-value core brands across its strategic categories, which drive profitability and sustainable growth for the business.

Giannis Bouras, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sarantis Group, commented on the FY 2023 results:

"The second half of 2023 confirmed our expectations, as we have continued to consistently drive our strategic priorities across all our key categories in all the business units. In 2023 we successfully sustained our growth momentum delivering strong performance in both sales and profitability. Committed to investing and innovating in our core categories, driving simplification and efficiency to create value and release energy in the organization, while leading our people's capability upscaling, we remain on track to generate further value.

Along with the Group's organic growth basis in 2023, we are strengthening our Home Care Solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A.in January 2024, which reinforces the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates.

I would like to express my gratitude to our people across our markets and the Group for their hard work and support. Thanks to this collective effort we delivered a record year of Net Sales and profitability, charting the course for sustainable organic growth for the years ahead."

Income Statement Summary

Amounts in €m

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

(unless otherwise stated)

Net Sales

482.2

445.1

8.3%

Gross Profit

182.3

151.8

20.1%

Gross Profit Margin

37.8%

34.1%

+370bps

EBITDA

61.6

45.5

35.3%

EBITDA margin

12.8%

10.2%

+254bps

EBIT

47.1

32.2

45.9%

EBIT margin

9.8%

7.2%

+251bps

EBT

48.6

31.8

53.2%

EBT margin

10.1%

7.1%

+295bps

Taxes

9.6

5.5

75.4%

Net Profit

39.3

26.3

49.6%

Net Profit margin

8.2%

5.9%

+225bps

  • The above numbers refer to continuing operations of the Group, thus exclude discontinued activities in the comparable year relating to the sale of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd along with its subsidiaries and to the final withdrawal from the Russian market.

1. Group operational review

The Group's total net sales during FY 2023 reached €482.2m from €445.1m in 2022, posting an increase by 8.3%. The diversification of the Group's product portfolio, the emphasis on the HERO product portfolio, its ability to capture growth opportunities, as well as the pricing initiatives strengthened the Group's sales across the entire geographic footprint and our main categories.

As part of the Group's strategy to further grow sales and profits organically, emphasis is given in optimizing and enhancing its product portfolio, leveraging the strong brand equity within its strategic product categories across its geographical region. Targeted investments and innovation plans are allocated behind strategic product development initiatives to drive further growth across our territory and generate value. In the last three years, the Group focused on the HERO portfolio, its high-value core brands within our strategic categories that can drive profitability and sustainable growth. To this end a portfolio rationalization process was implemented, that resulted in the destruction of low value adding non-core stock, and generated benefits from the focus placed behind our HERO portfolio through increased sales and targeted advertising and promotional expenses. This strategic focus is expected to continue displaying a significant positive impact on the future growth prospects of the Group.

Compared to the previous year, a gradual normalization of the raw material prices and product transportation costs was observed during 2023, mitigating the impact on the Group's gross profit margin, while operating expenses along with advertising and promotion expenses were maintained under control reflecting a disciplined approach to operating expenditure. The Group exhibits a healthy financial position supported by the improving profitability of the business, and balanced capital expenditure.

Moreover, the Group is working to improve its operational efficiencies and effectiveness focusing on streamlining processes in the supply chain, investing in automations, infrastructure and systems.

Our strong financial position enables us to consistently support our social and environmental ambitions, in line with our aim to maintain the optimum balance between our economic performance and our responsible environmental and social practices.

Committed to enhancing shareholders' value, the Board of Directors of Sarantis Group will propose to the AGM, dividends for the year 2023 of a gross amount of €15m (€0.224381 per share or 38.2% payout ratio).

At the end of 2023, the Group successfully maintained a net positive cash position of €43.6m from €15.3 million at the end of 2022. The Group managed to improve its working capital compared to last year's levels, which demonstrates its ability to effectively manage inventories. Additionally, the effective management of trade receivables reflects the commitment to maintain a healthy cash flow position. Overall, amidst a challenging market environment, Sarantis Group remains committed to its strategic agenda investing in initiatives to accelerate growth and to return value to its stakeholders.

2. Completion of Stella Pack S.A acquisition

The successful completion of the acquisition of Stella Pack S.A. took place on January 12th, 2024, and marks a new chapter in the Group's growth path. This strategic acquisition further strengthens the Group's position as a leading consumer products company in the Polish market with further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to boost further growth in the category of consumer household products strengthening the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates.

Stella Pack S.A. is an important addition to Sarantis Group as it holds a leading position in the production and provision of household goods, with 25 years of successful presence in three countries, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

At the same time, it is an exemplary company in terms of circular economy, as it operates only with recycled plastic to produce plastic bags, having a waste separation line to manufacture internally own recycled plastic that fully meets its production needs.

3. Operational review by categories

Net Sales by category

  • Sales of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care products rose by 32.0% during 2023 at €48.2m, from €36.5m in the corresponding period of the previous year. The contribution of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care products to the Group's sales amounted to 10.0%.
  • Sales of Personal Care products increased by 17.2% during 2023 at €102.8m from €87.7m in the corresponding period of the previous year. This upward trend reflects the diversification of product portfolio and the Group's ability to exploit growth opportunities. The contribution of Personal Care products to the Group's sales amounted to 21.3%.
  • Sales of Home Care Solutions products amounted to €164.1m in 2023 from €156.7m in 2022, posting an increase of 4.7%, reflecting the consumer trend in both the food packaging, as well as in waste bags. The participation of Home Care Solutions products in the total sales of the Group amounted to 34.0%.
  • The Private Label category, which represents sales of Polipak, the Polish packaging products company, that specializes in the production of garbage bags, declined by 6.9% to €30.7m in 2023 from €33.0m in 2022 on the back of average price drop due to the falling prices of raw materials.
  • The Strategic Partnerships category presented an increase in sales by 4.6% compared to the previous period landing at €132.6m versus €126.7m, supported both by sales of Mass Market products that rose by 4.2%, as well as by sales of Selective Distribution products that posted an 5.3% increase. Their participation in the total sales of the Group amounted to 27.5%.

Net Sales per category

Amounts in €m (unless otherwise

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

stated)

Beauty, Skin & Sun Care

48.2

36.5

32.0%

% of total sales

10.0%

8.2%

Personal Care

102.8

87.7

17.2%

% of total sales

21.3%

19.7%

Home Care Solutions

164.1

156.7

4.7%

% of total sales

34.0%

35.2%

Private Label

30.7

33.0

(6.9%)

% of total sales

6.4%

7.4%

Strategic Partnerships

132.6

126.7

4.6%

% of total sales

27.5%

28.5%

Mass Distribution

86.0

82.5

4.2%

% of category

64.9%

65.1%

Selective Distribution

46.6

44.2

5.3%

% of category

35.1%

34.9%

Other Sales

3.9

4.5

(13.6%)

% of total sales

0.8%

1.0%

TOTAL SALES

482.2

445.1

8.3%

  • Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.

Operating Profit by category

  • EBIT of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care category amounted to €5.4m from €4.7m, increased by 14.0% vs 2022. The EBIT margin of Beauty, Skin & Sun Care category came at 11.2% in 2023 from 13.0% in the corresponding period of last year, mainly affected by the investment for the launching of the clean beauty brand Clinéa in May 2023.
  • EBIT of Personal Care category products amounted to €13.2m from €8.5m, up by 54.9%, positively affected by cost improvements impacting the gross profit margin and the balanced management of advertising and promotion expenses. The EBIT margin of Personal Care products rose to 12.8% in 2023 from 9.7% in 2022.
  • EBIT of Home Care Solutions, rose to €22.4m from €11.9m. The EBIT margin of Home Care Solutions rose to 13.6% in 2023 from 7.6% in 2022.
  • EBIT of Strategic Partnerships category presented an increase of 13.5% at €7.4m in 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year (FY 2022 EBIT: €6.5m), while the EBIT margin reached 5.6% compared to 5.2% in 2022.

EBIT by category

Amounts in €m (unless otherwise

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

stated)

Beauty, Skin & Sun Care

5.4

4.7

14.0%

EBIT margin

11.2%

13.0%

-177bps*

**Personal Care

13.2

8.5

54.9%

EBIT margin

12.8%

9.7%

+312bps

Home Care Solutions

22.4

11.9

87.4%

EBIT margin

13.6%

7.6%

+602bps

Private Label

-0.3

1.1

-

EBIT margin

-0.8%

3.3%

-414bps

Strategic Partnerships

7.4

6.6

13.5%

EBIT margin

5.6%

5.2%

+44bps

Mass Distribution

6.0

4.7

28.9%

EBIT margin

7.0%

5.6%

+134bps

Selective Distribution

1.4

1.9

-24.4%

EBIT margin

3.1%

4.3%

-121bps

Other Sales

-1.1

-0.6

-

TOTAL EBIT

47.1

32.2

45.9%

EBIT Margin

9.8%

7.2%

+251bps

  • Impacted by the launch of Clinea, clean beauty brand in May 2023.
  • Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
  • For 2023, the Group monitors the operating results in the above business units. Subsequently, last year's items have been adjusted in order to be comparable.

4. Operational review by our geographies

Net Sales by geography

In terms of geographical analysis, sales in Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) amounted to €156.0m in 2023 from €150.4m in 2022, increased by 3.7% driven by growth across our core categories Beauty and Skin Care, Personal Care and Home Care Solutions.

Net sales in the international network, which represent 67.6% of the Group's total sales, increased by 10.7% to €326.2m in 2023 from €294.6m in 2022. Excluding the currency effect, on a currency neutral basis, sales of the international network increased by 10.6%.

All Group's countries benefited from the broad portfolio of Personal Care products and capitalized on growth opportunities, resulting in significant sales growth particularly in Beauty, Skin & Sun Care and Personal Care categories. In addition, the category Home Care Solutions - waste bags and food packaging products - showed an increase in sales confirming the Group's leading position in the category.

Net Sales by geography

Amounts in €m (unless otherwise

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

stated)

Greece (incl. Portugal & selected

156.0

150.4

3.7%

international markets)

% of total sales

32.4%

33.8%

Poland (incl. Polipak)

110.4

107.3

2.9%

Romania

79.1

69.0

14.7%

Czech & Slovakia

41.1

32.8

25.2%

West Balkans**

37.5

33.8

11.1%

Ukraine

25.3

22.5

12.3%

Bulgaria

19.7

16.6

19.2%

Hungary

13.0

12.7

2.7%

International Network

326.2

294.6

10.7%

% of total sales

67.6%

66.2%

TOTAL SALES

482.2

445.1

8.3%

  • Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
  • The geographic area of West Balkans includes sales in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

Operating Profit by geography

Regarding the operating profit by geographic region, during 2023 the EBIT of Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) marked a significant increase of 24.0% to €16.6m from €13.3m in 2022, reflecting strong operating leverage from top-line growth and at the same time balancing the investment for the launching of the clean beauty brand Clinéa included in the Beauty and Skin Care category. The EBIT margin of Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets) stood at 10.6% in 2023 from 8.9% in 2022 growing by 174 basis points.

The countries of the international network presented an increase in EBIT of 61.4% to €30.5m in 2023 from €18.9m in 2022 attributed to the categories of Beauty & Skin Care, Personal Care, as well as Home Care Solutions. The countries' EBIT margin stood at 9.3% from 6.4% in 2022 marking a growth of 294 basis points.

EBIT by geography

Amounts in €m (unless otherwise

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

stated)

Greece (incl. Portugal & selected

16.6

13.3

24.0%

international markets)

EBIT margin

10.6%

8.9%

+174bps

Poland - Polipak

6.2

3.3

88.2%

EBIT margin

5.6%

3.1%

+256bps

Romania

11.7

7.2

63.8%

EBIT margin

14.8%

10.4%

+444bps

Czech & Slovakia

4.9

3.2

52.8%

EBIT margin

11.9%

9.8%

+216bps

West Balkans**

3.6

2.7

33.5%

EBIT margin

9.6%

7.9%

+160bps

Ukraine

1.3

0.8

70.9%

EBIT margin

5.3%

3.5%

+180bps

Bulgaria

2.5

1.8

35.9%

EBIT margin

12.5%

10.9%

+153bps

Hungary

0.3

-0.1

+520.3%

EBIT margin

2.1%

-0.5%

+255bps

TOTAL EBIT

47.1

32.2

45.9%

EBIT Margin

9.8%

7.2%

+251bps

  • Items in the comparable period of 2022 correspond to the Group's continuing operations excluding the contribution of ELCA Cosmetics Ltd, as the Group's participation was sold on June 15, 2022, and excluding the contribution of the Group's subsidiary Hoztorg LLC, as the company decided to permanently withdraw from the Russian market.
  • The geographic area of West Balkans includes sales in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

Statement of Financial Position

Note

Group

Company

Amounts in €

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

ASSETS

Non-current assets

234,288,496

222,729,930

274,377,876

200,378,055

Tangible fixed assets

4.10.21

104,353,907

95,269,696

46,919,164

41,001,934

Right of use

4.10.21

18,018,513

16,527,207

10,903,421

10,723,699

Investments in Property

4.10.21

6,755,674

6,704,387

2,145,508

2,430,309

Intangible assets

4.10.21

57,263,098

57,556,112

28,244,042

28,909,223

Company goodwill

4.10.3

7,771,991

7,631,304

1,100,000

1,100,000

Deferred tax assets

4.10.12

706,406

324,944

0

0

Investments in subsidiaries, associates

4.10.2

0

0

184,945,932

116,062,279

Other long-term receivables

4.10.5

39,418,906

38,716,279

119,809

150,609

Current assets

319,254,781

277,214,294

140,885,528

165,138,036

Inventories

4.10.4

97,935,477

108,137,662

44,467,326

46,654,686

Trade receivables

4.10.5

101,298,653

98,423,702

44,230,796

53,266,562

Other receivables

4.10.5

6,056,046

7,234,098

39,842,547

39,941,137

Cash & cash equivalents

4.10.6

111,009,417

60,679,908

9,389,672

22,536,726

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

4.10.7

2,955,187

2,738,925

2,955,187

2,738,925

Total Assets

553,543,277

499,944,224

415,263,404

365,516,091

Shareholders' EQUITY:

Share capital

4.10.16

52,143,439

54,504,438

52,143,439

54,504,438

Share premium account

4.10.16

40,676,356

40,676,356

40,676,356

40,676,356

Reserves

4.10.20

32,374,180

21,271,949

25,781,939

14,864,966

Profit (losses) carried forward

228,447,126

212,215,328

158,460,144

165,656,763

Total Shareholders' Equity

353,641,101

328,668,070

277,061,877

275,702,523

Non controlling interest

0

2,076,346

0

0

Total Equity

353,641,101

330,744,416

277,061,877

275,702,523

LIABILITIES

Long-term liabilities

90,945,492

50,960,819

71,507,584

33,535,790

Loans

4.10.10

56,107,412

20,710,000

56,107,412

20,710,000

Lease liabilities

4.10.10

13,568,292

12,521,523

8,934,799

8,877,360

Deferred tax liabilities

4.10.12

9,082,904

6,640,470

5,169,342

2,534,141

Provisions for post employment employee benefits

4.10.23

1,551,226

1,574,984

1,296,031

1,414,289

Provisions - Long-term liabilities

10,635,659

9,513,841

0

0

4.10.9

Short-term liabilities

108,956,684

118,238,990

66,693,943

56,277,779

Suppliers

4.10.8

70,025,872

70,145,754

38,068,257

37,338,374

Other liabilities

4.10.8

12,633,262

10,957,992

8,598,113

7,089,167

Income taxes - other taxes payable

6,917,685

5,248,564

3,533,949

2,665,091

Loans

4.10.10

14,237,857

27,363,527

14,237,857

7,095,000

Lease liabilities

4.10.10

5,142,009

4,523,153

2,255,766

2,090,147

Total Equity & Liabilities

553,543,277

499,944,224

415,263,404

365,516,091

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

Note

01.01-31.12.2023

01.01-31.12.2022

01.01-31.12.2023

01.01-31.12.2022

Total Activities

Continued

Discontinued

Total Activities

Total Activities

Total Activities

Amounts in €

Activities

Activities

Revenue

4.10.1

482,169,875

445,069,823

1,337,669

446,407,493

190,601,189

182,672,162

Cost of sales

4.10.14

(299,860,631)

(293,262,310)

(1,081,740)

(294,344,050)

(120,588,033)

(121,092,378)

Gross operating profit

182,309,244

151,807,513

255,930

152,063,442

70,013,156

61,579,783

Income from associates

4.10.2

0

0

20,311,927

20,311,927

0

0

Other operating income

1,028,197

860,861

5

860,866

3,115,786

3,042,117

Administrative expenses

4.10.14

(24,078,512)

(20,516,821)

(83,811)

(20,600,632)

(14,909,784)

(12,837,112)

Distribution expenses

4.10.14

(112,207,714)

(99,913,627)

(181,322)

(100,094,949)

(52,182,277)

(47,849,965)

Operating profit

47,051,216

32,237,926

20,302,729

52,540,654

6,036,881

3,934,824

Financial income-expenses

4.10.15

1,877,145

(416,194)

(937,896)

(1,354,090)

15,270,200

66,557,528

Gain (loss) from revaluation of fixed assets

4.10.21

(284,801)

(62,143)

0

(62,143)

(284,801)

(62,143)

Earnings before taxes

48,643,560

31,759,589

19,364,833

51,124,421

21,022,281

70,430,209

Income tax

4.10.11

(8,751,267)

(5,983,537)

(335,671)

(6,319,208)

(735,831)

(376,912)

Deferred tax

4.10.11

(877,907)

492,701

109,876

602,578

(1,442,993)

(421,954)

Earnings after the deduction of tax (A)

39,014,386

26,268,753

19,139,038

45,407,791

18,843,457

69,631,343

Owners of the parent

39,308,160

26,272,729

19,139,038

45,411,767

18,843,457

69,631,343

Non controlling interest

(293,774)

(3,976)

0

(3,976)

0

0

Other Comprehensive Income:

0

0

0

0

0

0

Items not transferred to the statement of

4,382,201

594,445

241,698

836,143

4,226,920

(145,228)

comprehensive income:

Profit from revaluation of fixed assets

5,749,562

926,932

0

926,932

5,549,920

0

Deferred tax from revaluation of fixed assets

(1,256,918)

(169,734)

0

(169,734)

(1,220,982)

0

Share of associates' other comprehensive income

0

0

241,698

241,698

0

0

Loss from actuarial study

(139,217)

(203,715)

0

(203,715)

(130,792)

(186,190)

Actuarial study deferred tax

28,774

40,962

0

40,962

28,774

40,962

Items which may be transferred in future to the

6,668,434

(5,328,527)

379,892

(4,948,635)

0

0

statement of comprehensive income:

Foreign exchange differences from subsidiaries

6,668,434

(5,328,527)

379,892

(4,948,635)

0

0

abroad

Other total income after taxes (Β)

11,050,635

(4,734,082)

621,590

(4,112,492)

4,226,920

(145,228)

Total comprehensive income after taxes (A) + (B)

50,065,021

21,534,671

19,760,629

41,295,299

23,070,376

69,486,115

Owners of the parent

50,592,087

21,530,150

19,760,629

41,290,779

23,070,376

69,486,115

Non controlling interest

(527,066)

4,521

0

4,521

0

0

Earnings per share, which correspond to the parent's

4.10.17

0.5898

0.3923

0.2858

0.6782

0.2827

1.0398

shareholders for the period

  • The Discontinued Operations in the comparable year relate to the sale of the company ELCA Cosmetics Ltd and its subsidiaries and the permanent withdrawal from the Russian market, in which the Company operated through its 100% indirect subsidiary, trading company, HOZTORG LLC.
  • The consolidated statement of total comprehensive income for the period 01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023 includes the proportion of minority rights until June 14, 2023, i.e. until the date when the subsidiary company Sarantis Polska S.A. completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% of the share capital of subsidiary Polipak SP. Z O.O., based in Poland, for a total consideration of PLN 22 million. Following the above transaction, Sarantis Group owned 100% of the share capital of Polipak.

