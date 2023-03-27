Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:49 2023-03-27 am EDT
6.540 EUR   +1.40%
11:08aSarantis S A : Group Financial Calendar 2023
PU
03/23Sarantis S A : Group and SANITAS support the Panhellenic Volunteer Movement's “Save Your Hood” cause
PU
03/16Sarantis S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2022 & Conference Call Invitation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarantis S A : Group Financial Calendar 2023

03/27/2023 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 15:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SARANTIS S.A.
11:08aSarantis S A : Group Financial Calendar 2023
PU
03/23Sarantis S A : Group and SANITAS support the Panhellenic Volunteer Movement's “Save ..
PU
03/16Sarantis S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2022 &..
PU
03/07Sarantis S A : Group launches clinéa, the new refillable clean pharmacy skincare brand
PU
02/22Sarantis S A : Announcement for the lapse of a ten-day deadline pursuant to art. 100 par 3..
PU
02/10Sarantis S A : Grant of a special license to enter into a transaction with related parties..
PU
2022Sarantis S A : Euro2day Magazine Interview
PU
2022Sarantis S A : Tax audit results
PU
2022Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
2022Sarantis S A : Nine months of 2022 trading update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 440 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2022 35,0 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 432 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,45 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Christos Ioanni Oikonomou Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos P. Nomikos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.-0.62%465
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.19%346 134
UNILEVER PLC0.36%129 698
ESTEE LAUDER-2.59%86 337
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.10%70 757
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.82%60 966
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer