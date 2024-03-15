Athens, March 15, 2024



Sarantis Group Growth Story presented at its first Investor Day





Sarantis Group, the multinational consumer products company with an expanding geographical footprint and leading brands, successfully held its first Investor Day at the Book Castle of Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Aiming to strengthen further the relation with the investment community, Sarantis Group Executive Team presented to investors and journalists, a comprehensive analysis of its strategic plan, business activities and future growth plans.

Messrs.Giannis Bouras, Deputy CEO, Christos Varsos, Group Chief Financial Officer, Evangelos Siarlis, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Nikos Bazigos, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer and Lakis Vasileiadis, Group Chief Marketing Officer presented the 2023 results and provided guidance on the financial performance and the roadmap until 2028.

Sarantis Group reported a strong performance for 2023 with Net Sales landing at 482.2m euro, EBITDA at 61.6m euro and EBIT at 47.1m euro.

Aiming to drive further organic growth, Sarantis Group has set the targets for 2028 and the roadmap to achieve them. First milestone is 2026, with expected sales of 660m euroand EBITDA 100m euro, further growing to 740m euro of net sales in 2028 with EBITDA and EBIT doubling to 120m euroand 95m eurorespectively, in comparison to 2023.

The presentation included an extensive analysis and discussion of the Group's strategic growth plan, with a clear direction towards achieving these objectives, founded on the strong and consistent expansion of the Group's business base, through the development of its product categories, the simplification of the internal processes and operations to achieve maximum efficiency and the digital transformation. In this direction the Group is implementing an investment plan of 81m euroover the next five years. Any potential acquisitions will accelerate the implementation of this strategic plan.

Sarantis Group also expects to generate strong free cash flow, with a total amount of more than 375m eurowithin the five years to 2028, which will fund business investments, strategic acquisitions and the continuous dividend payment to shareholders.

Overall, Sarantis Group charts a course for healthy and sustainable growth, aiming to solidify its leadership position in the markets it operates and across the industry by creating value for all its stakeholders. At the same time, leveraging its subsidiaries and its growing export activity, the Group invests in expanding its geographical footprint in the international market and in establishing itself as a trusted partner of choice. Finally, strengthening its organizational capability and investing in the development and upgrading of its people's skills remain an important priority for the Group.

Mr. Giannis Bouras, Deputy CEO of Sarantis Group, stated: "Today's presentation of our Strategy was marked by an impressive attendance and lively interest from the global investment community. This strong turnout exceeded expectations and confirms the Group's established position in both Greek and international markets.

In such a dynamic and challenging environment, where the reliability of our company and the strength of our brands are our long-standing competitive advantages, we are building on our strengths to shape a modern and competitive organization. We believe in value creation and innovation, in our people and our organizational excellence as an assurance for achieving our goals and solidifying our leadership position in the industry. Our strategic growth plan progress, and the initial results of this accelerated development path are already yielding impressive and encouraging outcomes."

The first Sarantis Group Investor Day drew a significant audience of Greek and international members of the investment community, both in person and online. The presentation of the Strategic Plan was followed by a discussion on growth prospects, challenges, and opportunities for achieving sustainable growth.

The full Strategic Plan presentation can be found on the Sarantis Group website.

