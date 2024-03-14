Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 12:35:27 UTC.
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.4 EUR
|+1.96%
|+10.05%
|+24.11%
|Mar. 12
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 12, 2024
|Mar. 11
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
Attachments
Disclaimer
Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 12:35:27 UTC.
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 12, 2024
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 12, 2023
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|The BOJ entertains while anticipating the ECB.
|Tranche Update on Gr. Sarantis S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 20, 2022.
|CI
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2023
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
|CI
|Tranche Update on Gr. Sarantis S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 20, 2022.
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis S.A.(ATSE:SAR) added to FTSE All-World Index
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis Seeks M&A
|CI
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 09, 2022
|Tranche Update on Gr. Sarantis S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 3, 2021.
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 3, 2021 has expired.
|CI
|Gr Sarantis Sells 49% Stake in Joint Venture With Estee Lauder for $57.7 Million
|MT
|The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in ELCA Cosmetics Limited from Gr. Sarantis S.A. for €55.2 million.
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
|CI
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Tranche Update on Gr. Sarantis S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 3, 2021.
|CI
|Gr. Sarantis S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,222,844 shares, representing 6.04% for ?63.34 million.
|CI
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., H1 2021 Earnings Call, Sep 10, 2021
|Transcript : Gr. Sarantis S.A., 2020 Earnings Call, Apr 09, 2021
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+24.82%
|759M
|+10.75%
|382B
|+2.71%
|125B
|+11.91%
|73.43B
|-12.32%
|65.62B
|+7.99%
|56.62B
|-5.20%
|39.08B
|-0.22%
|33.92B
|+1.48%
|17.23B
|-4.94%
|11.12B