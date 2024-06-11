Athens, June 11th 2024 Sarantis Group is Accelerating Digital Transformation with SAP Sarantis Group is embarking on an exciting new journey, becoming the first customer in the world to choose the RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, premium plus. In addition to embracing RISE with SAP, Sarantis Group has also integrated SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) as the fundamental platform guiding its digital transformation. Sarantis Group is a multinational consumer products company with an ever-expanding geographical footprint of leading brands. From its humble beginnings as a family business, the company has grown to become a leading force in its industry. The Group's business is focused on the categories of Beauty & Skin Care, Personal Care, Home Care Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, offering high quality brands that are top in consumers' preferences. With a strong presence in thirteen countries organized in eight business units - Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets), Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Western Balkans, Czech Republic & Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary - the Group maintains its dynamic international presence and its remarkable distribution network in more than 50 countries around the world. The transformation journey, from an on-premise SAP system to a comprehensive SAP cloud infrastructure, inclusive of SAP S/4HANA Cloud for contract and lease management, SAP S/4HANA Cloud for manufacturing planning and scheduling, SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity and SAP Analytics Cloud, will enable Sarantis Group to expedite its digital transformation and optimize operational workflows. As one of Greece's largest companies, Sarantis Group will achieve substantial advancements in its digital transformation journey through the implementation of RISE with SAP and the adoption of the SAP BTP. This transition aims to automate business processes, enhance efficiency, and improve the user experience for employees and customers. The multi-year program will help Sarantis Group to: Improve the way it interacts with customers and suppliers, through the implementation of automation and advanced workflow solutions

Move the organization to a single operating platform, creating efficiency in its IT landscape and technology support model

Transform performance reporting, leading to better insight to maximize trade opportunities and improve its sustainability goals

Further digitize its controls and compliance environment, creating a more robust and resilient business

Move to standardized ways of operating, allowing for greater agility and flexibility in the way it responds to emerging market trends With a commitment to quality and a big Start-Up mindset, Sarantis Group has continually evolved, meeting the diverse needs of consumers, while maintaining a strong sense of purpose and integrity. As a beacon of Greek entrepreneurship, the company continues to thrive, creating products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Working closely with the SAP team in Greece, Sarantis Group is succeeding in becoming an agile and digital leader in its industry, allowing it to expand on its market leadership and explore new opportunities. "Sarantis Group is embarking on a true digital transformation" stated Andreas Xirocostas - Managing Director of SAP Hellas, "We are committed to Sarantis Group success in the digital economy and couldn't be prouder of this exciting innovation partnership". "We pursue our exciting journey to become one, globally connected organization and we consider SAP a strong partner to support us in this important transformation", noted Giannis Bouras, CEO of Sarantis Group. The EY SAP practice in Greece - a long-standing partner of SAP and Sarantis - with over 120 professionals, also recognized with the 2019 SAP Partner Excellence Award, has been selected to lead the implementation of RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. "Enabled by the latest SAP technology, Sarantis Group is embarking on a transformational journey. We are very proud of EY being the chosen partner for this journey, from the very beginning of the planning phase. Our multi-disciplinary team, spanning professionals experienced in SAP technologies, data analysis, change management, business consulting and cybersecurity, will work to safeguard the success of this endeavor, while contributing to our purpose of building a better working world", said Nikos Aggouris - Partner, Consulting, EY in Greece and EY-SAP Alliance Leader.

About SAP SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to- end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com. About SARANTIS GROUP Based in Athens and having a history of 60 years in the industry, Sarantis Group is a multinational consumer products company with an ever-expanding geographical footprint and leading brands. The Group's business is focused on the categories of Beauty & Skin Care, Personal Care, Home Care Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, offering in each category high quality brands that are top in consumers' preferences. With a strong activity in thirteen countries organized in 8 business units - Greece (including Portugal and selected international markets), Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, West Balkans, Czech Republic & Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary - the Group maintains its dynamic international presence and its remarkable distribution network in more than 50 countries around the world. About EY EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not