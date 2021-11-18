Log in
Sarantis S A : Group personal care brands bioten was awarded twice in the reliable brand competition PRIX DE BEAUTÉ 2021

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
The bioten, Sarantis Group personal care brand, which promotes natural beauty and highlights the most radiant and healthy appearance of women, was honored with two awards in this year's PRIX DE BEAUTÉ competition, the most popular and reliable beauty product competition in the Greek market, which counts 21 years of presence.

At the award ceremony that took place on November 10th 2021, the bioten deodorant line won the Gold Award in the Body Care category in the Broad Channel, while the bioten Hyaluronic Gold series won the Sliver Award in the Face Care category in the Broad Channel. The awards were received by Ms. Vaso Anagnostopoulou, Senior Brand Manager of bioten & Ms. Nicole Alexis, Brand Manager of bioten deos, who thanked both the consumer public and the committee for these important distinctions.

With the bioten Hyaluronic Gold line, which has been especially loved by the female consumer public, every woman finds the ally she needs for the natural youth of her skin and enjoys the ultimate anti-aging power. The bioten Hyaluronic Gold line provides a complete facial care with 30 million microcapsules of Hyaluronic Acid, & Gold Protein, reducing wrinkles, blemishes, and any sign of time, while protecting the skin from visible light and radiation.

The new series of bioten deodorants, launched in April 2021, is the new, perfect combination of the power of prebioticswith ingredients of 100% natural origin. Natural prebiotics help boost the skin's natural defenses and reduce the bacteria that cause bad scent in the armpit area. Bioten Deos, offer a delicate fragrance and gentle feeling on the skin, 48-hour protection from sweat and bad scent, are Vegan Friendly, dermatologically tested on sensitive skin and do not contain alcohol.

This double award proves the brand's commitment listen to women's needs and to respond to them with innovative products from natural ingredients that respect the environment and human, always in line with the Sarantis Group commitments. With the power of nature in their daily lives, women feel healthier, stronger and more beautiful than ever!

***

The line is available in supermarkets and cosmetic stores, while for more information you can see http://biotencosmetics.com/.

For more info please contact us:

bioten: Vaso Anagnostopoulou, T: + 30 210 6173169, e-mail: vanagnostopoulou@sarantisgroup.com

Sarantis Group

Headquartered in Athens and boasting a history of over 50 years, Sarantis Group is a multinational consumer products company having leading presence in Eastern Europe and an expanding geographical footprint through own subsidiaries and strong export activity worldwide. Our mission is to uplift the mood of consumers, with beautiful simplicity that makes everyday life better, by being always nearby, working closely with our stakeholders to create value sustainably. From Personal Care, Home Care and Health Care Products as well as Luxury Cosmetics, we offer well recognized brands that have a positive impact on people's everyday lives. With strong activity in 13 countries, and in particular in Greece, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Portugal, Ukraine and Russia, we maintain a dynamic international presence and a powerful distribution network of more than 50 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
