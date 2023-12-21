Sarantis S A : New Composition of the Board of Directors and Formation into body
December 21, 2023 at 03:00 am EST
Athens, December 21st 2023
New Composition of the Board of Directors and Formation into body
The company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, which convened yesterday, on December 20th, 2023, elected the ten-member Company's Board of Directors and appointed four (4) Board members as Independent Non-Executive, all satisfying the criteria of independence as set out in article 9 of Law 4706/2020 and in the Company's Suitability Policy.
Following the Extraordinary General Meeting, the new Board of Directors was formed into body, as follows:
Grigorios Sarantis - Chairman, Executive Director
Konstantinos Rozakeas - Vice Chairman, Non-Executive Director
Kyriakos Sarantis - CEO, Executive Director
Ioannis Bouras - Deputy CEO, Executive Director
Christos Varsos - Group CFO, Executive Director
Evangelos Siarlis - Group CHRO, Executive Director
Michalis Imellos - Independent Non-Executive Director
Marianna Politopoulou - Independent Non-Executive Director
Angeliki Samara - Independent Non-Executive Director
Eirini Nikiforaki - Independent Non-Executive Director
The term of the new Board of Directors is four (4) years, i.e. from 20.12.2023 to
20.12.2027.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).