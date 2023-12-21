Athens, December 21st 2023

New Composition of the Board of Directors and Formation into body

The company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, which convened yesterday, on December 20th, 2023, elected the ten-member Company's Board of Directors and appointed four (4) Board members as Independent Non-Executive, all satisfying the criteria of independence as set out in article 9 of Law 4706/2020 and in the Company's Suitability Policy.

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting, the new Board of Directors was formed into body, as follows:

Grigorios Sarantis - Chairman, Executive Director Konstantinos Rozakeas - Vice Chairman, Non-Executive Director Kyriakos Sarantis - CEO, Executive Director Ioannis Bouras - Deputy CEO, Executive Director Christos Varsos - Group CFO, Executive Director Evangelos Siarlis - Group CHRO, Executive Director Michalis Imellos - Independent Non-Executive Director Marianna Politopoulou - Independent Non-Executive Director Angeliki Samara - Independent Non-Executive Director Eirini Nikiforaki - Independent Non-Executive Director

The term of the new Board of Directors is four (4) years, i.e. from 20.12.2023 to

20.12.2027.