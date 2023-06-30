The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. informs the investors community that effective June 30, 2023, Mr. Christos Varsos, Group CFO, has been appointed as responsible for Corporate Communication and Shareholder Services, following the departure of Mrs. Eleni Pappa. The decision was made by the Board of Directors in its meeting on June 28, 2023.

The contact details of Mr. Christos Varsos are as follows:

Tel.: +30 210 6173175

Email: gr-ir@sarantisgroup.com

Person in charge of Corporate Communication and Shareholders Services