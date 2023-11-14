Athens, November 14th 2023

Purchase of Own Shares

GR. SARANTIS S.A. ("the Company") announces that, in implementation of the resolution of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting dated May 31st 2022, the Company proceeded on November 13th 2023 with the purchase of 15,700 own shares at the average price of 8.05462 euros per share and at a total value of 126,457.55 euros.

Following this purchase, the Company holds 1,054,786 own shares, corresponding to 1.58% of the Company's total outstanding number of shares.

This announcement is issued in accordance with article 49 of L. 4548/2018, Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council, and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.