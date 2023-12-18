Athens, December 18th 2023

Release of Regulated Information

Transactions Notification

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Mr. Konstantinos Stamatiou, Group Legal Counsel, proceeded on December 15th of 2023 with the purchase of 390 common shares in total at the average price of 8.10 euro per share.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 18 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2023 14:54:02 UTC.