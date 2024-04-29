Athens, April 29th 2024

Purchase of Own Shares

GR. SARANTIS S.A. ("the Company") announces that, in implementation of the resolution of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting dated April 23rd 2024, the Company proceeded on April 26th 2024 with the purchase of 1,839 own shares at the average price of 11.78 euros per share and at a total value of 21,661.08 euros.

Following this purchase, the Company holds 1,993,208 own shares, corresponding to 2.98% of the Company's total outstanding number of shares.

This announcement is issued in accordance with article 49 of L. 4548/2018, Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council, and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.