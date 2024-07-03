Athens, July 3rd 2024

Purchase of Own Shares

GR. SARANTIS S.A. ("the Company") announces that, in implementation of the resolution of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting dated April 23rd 2024, the Company proceeded on July 2nd 2024 with the purchase of 2,856 own shares at the average price of 10.98 euros per share and at a total value of 31,355.04 euros.

Following this purchase, the Company holds 2,291,370 own shares, corresponding to 3.43% of the Company's total outstanding number of shares.

This announcement is issued in accordance with article 49 of L. 4548/2018, Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council, and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.