GR. SARANTIS S.A. ("the Company") announces that, in implementation of the resolution of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting dated April 23rd 2024, the Company proceeded on July 25th 2024 with the purchase of 8,992 own shares at the average price of 10.90 euros per share and at a total value of 98,027.76 euros.
Following this purchase, the Company holds 2,348,218 own shares, corresponding to 3.51% of the Company's total outstanding number of shares.
This announcement is issued in accordance with article 49 of L. 4548/2018, Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council, and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).