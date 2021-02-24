Log in
SARANTIS S.A.

Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares

02/24/2021 | 02:24am EST
Athens, February 24th 2021

Purchase of own shares

In effect of the article 5 of the 596/2014 Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, the company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that according to article 49, of the Law 4548/20, and based on the resolutions of the Shareholder's Extraordinary General Meeting dated September 02 2020, the Company proceeded on February 23rd 2021 to the purchase of 8,000 own shares at the average price of 9.03 euros per share and at a total value of 72.205 euros.

In total, the Company holds 2,867,255 own shares, corresponding to 4.10% of its share capital.

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 395 M 480 M 480 M
Net income 2020 40,2 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2,35 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 590 M 717 M 716 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 772
Free-Float 45,6%
