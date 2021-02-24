Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares

Athens, February 24th 2021

Purchase of own shares

In effect of the article 5 of the 596/2014 Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, the company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that according to article 49, of the Law 4548/20, and based on the resolutions of the Shareholder's Extraordinary General Meeting dated September 02 2020, the Company proceeded on February 23rd 2021 to the purchase of 8,000 own shares at the average price of 9.03 euros per share and at a total value of 72.205 euros.

In total, the Company holds 2,867,255 own shares, corresponding to 4.10% of its share capital.