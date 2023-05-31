Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:41 2023-05-31 am EDT
7.420 EUR   -4.38%
03:10pSarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/29Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
05/23Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares

05/31/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see attached.

Purchase of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SARANTIS S.A.
03:10pSarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/29Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
05/23Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
05/23Sarantis S A : Group organizational changes
PU
05/22Sarantis S A : Group organizational changes
PU
05/15Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/12Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/10Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/09Sarantis S A : Announcement regarding the election of the Audit Committee Chairman and the..
PU
05/09SARANTIS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2022 35,4 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net Debt 2022 29,2 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 496 M 532 M 529 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,76 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target -5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Christos Ioanni Oikonomou Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos P. Nomikos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.19.57%556
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.53%337 471
UNILEVER PLC-3.28%126 298
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED3.77%75 487
ESTEE LAUDER-22.65%68 591
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.27%62 176
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer