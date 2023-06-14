Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:45 2023-06-13 am EDT
7.650 EUR   +1.73%
03:33aSarantis S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
06/12Sarantis S A : Assignment of Deputy CEO duties to a member of the Board of Directors - Formation of the Board of Directors into a body
PU
06/12Sarantis S A : Assignment of Deputy CEO duties to a member of the Board of Directors – Formation of the Board of Directors into a body
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares

06/14/2023 | 03:33am EDT
Please see attached.

Purchase of own shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2022 35,4 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net Debt 2022 29,2 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 511 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Christos Ioanni Oikonomou Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikos P. Nomikos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.17.87%552
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.29%341 902
UNILEVER PLC-5.18%125 759
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED4.60%76 488
ESTEE LAUDER-25.57%66 003
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.90%62 417
