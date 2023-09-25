In effect of the article 5 of the 596/2014 Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, the company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that according to article 49, of the Law 4548/20, and based on the resolutions of the Shareholder's Ordinary General Meeting dated May 31st 2022, the Company proceeded on September 22nd 2023 to the purchase of 14,515 own shares at the average price of 7.25687 euros per share and at a total value of 105,333.46 euros.
In total, the Company holds 218,478 own shares, corresponding to 0.33% of its share capital.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).