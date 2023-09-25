Athens, September 25th 2023

Purchase of own shares

In effect of the article 5 of the 596/2014 Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, the company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that according to article 49, of the Law 4548/20, and based on the resolutions of the Shareholder's Ordinary General Meeting dated May 31st 2022, the Company proceeded on September 22nd 2023 to the purchase of 14,515 own shares at the average price of 7.25687 euros per share and at a total value of 105,333.46 euros.

In total, the Company holds 218,478 own shares, corresponding to 0.33% of its share capital.

