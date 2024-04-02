Report of the Proceedings of the Audit Commiee

(arcle 44, paragraph 1 of Law 4449/2017)

Marousi, 22 February 2024

Dear Shareholders,

Ι. INTRODUCTION

In accordance with the arcle 44, paragraph 1 of Law 4449/17, as it was amended by the arcle 74 of Law 4706/2020 and it is currently in eﬀect, the Audit Commiee submits to the General Meeng of Shareholders its report on issues regarding its proceedings during the ﬁnancial year ended on 31/12/2023, for the fulﬁllment of provisions of law and in line with the Operang Regulaon concerning the Commiee's dues.

ΙΙ. COMPOSITION AND PURPOSE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Commiee of Gr. Sarans S.A. in the period 1/1/2023 to 12/07/2023 consisted of two (2) independent and non-execuve members of the Board of Directors and one (1) independent third party and, in parcular:

1. Ioannis Arkoulis, son of Michael, Cerﬁed Auditor Accountant, third party independent of the Company, Chairman of the Audit Commiee,

2. Irini Nikiforakis, daughter of Markos, Legal Advisor, Athens Lawyer at the Supreme Court (Areios Pagos), vising lecturer in the Postgraduate Program of the Law School of the University of Athens, independent non-execuve member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Commiee.

3. Christos Economou, son of Ioannis, independent non-execuve member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Commiee.

The above members of the commiee were appointed pursuant to the decisions of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeng of 31/05/2022 (Period 01/01/2023 - 03/05/2023) as well as of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeng of 04/05/2023 (Period 04/05/2023 - 12/07/2023) in accordance with the provisions of arcle 44 of Law 4449/2017 as applicable, of the Regulaon of the Commiee and of the Circular with protocol no. 1508/17-07-2020 of the Directorate of Listed Companies of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

The term of the Audit Commiee was set unl the Ordinary General Meeng of Shareholders of the year 2024 and unl the relevant decision that will be taken by this Meeng.

Subsequently, the Audit Commiee of Gr. Sarans S.A. during the period 12/07/2023 to 20/12/2023 consisted of one (1) independent and non-execuve member of the Board of Directors and two (2) independent third pares, namely:

1. Ioannis Arkoulis, son of Michael, Cerﬁed Auditor Accountant, third party independent of the Company, Chairman of the Audit Commiee.

2. Irini Nikiforakis, daughter of Markos, Legal Advisor, Athens Lawyer at the Supreme Court (Areios Pagos), vising lecturer in the Postgraduate Program of the Law School of the University of Athens, independent non-execuve member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Commiee.

3. Angeliki Samaras, daughter of Dimitrios, Assistant Professor of Accounng at the University of Macedonia, third person independent from the Company, member of the Audit Commiee.

The above members of the Commiee were appointed by virtue of the decision of the Ordinary General Meeng of Shareholders on 12/07/2023 (Period 12/07/2023 - 20/12/2023) in accordance with the provisions of arcle 44 of Law 4449/2017 as in eﬀect, the Commiee's Regulaon and the Circular 1508/17-07-2020 of the Directorate of Listed Companies of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

The term of the Audit Commiee had been set unl the Ordinary General Meeng of 2024 and unl a relevant decision is taken by this body.

Subsequently, the Audit Commiee of Gr. Sarans S.A. during the period 20/12/2023 to 31/12/2023 consisted of two (2) independent and non-execuve members of the Board of Directors and one (1) non-execuve member of the Board of Directors and in parcular:

1. Michael Imellos, son of Nikolaos, Independent Non-Execuve Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Audit Commiee,

2. Konstannos Rozakeas, son of Petros, Vice-Chairman Non-Execuve Member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Commiee, and

3. Angeliki Samaras, daughter of Dimitrios, Independent Non-Execuve Member of the Board of Directors, member of the Audit Commiee.

The above composion, which is also the current composion of the Audit Commiee, was unanimously determined at the meeng of 20/12/2023 and it was then formed as a body.

The term of oﬃce of the Audit Commiee coincides with the term of the Board of Directors, i.e. it will be four years.

The members of the Audit Commiee, with regard to both the previous and the current composion, are in their majority independent of the audited enty in accordance with the arcle 44, paragraph 1 d) of Law 4449/2017 (A΄ 7) as it was amended by the Arcle 74 of Law 4706/2020 and it is currently in eﬀect.

The Independent Non-Execuve Members with regard to both the previous and the current composion of the Audit Commiee, had met and connue to meet respecvely and in full the condions and independence criteria of arcle 9, paragraph 1 and 2 of Law 4706/2020, a fact which has been fully monitored and ascertained by the Board of Directors through the Remuneraon and Nominaons Commiee.

The persons who meet the condions of independence form the majority of the Commiee.

The Chairman was elected following a vote by the members and is independent from the audited enty in accordance with the arcle 44 paragraph 1 e) of Law 4449/2017 (A' 7) as it was amended by the Arcle 74 of Law 4706/2020 and it is currently in force.

In the case of the member of the Commiee who lost the status of being member of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors appointed another one from its members, in order to replace the one who lost the status, in accordance with arcle 44, paragraph 1 f) of Law 4449/2017 (A' 7) as it was amended by the Arcle 74 of Law 4706/2020 and it is currently in force.

The members of the Audit Commiee, concerning both its previous composions and the current one, had met and connue to meet respecvely the eligibility criteria deﬁned by law, the Corporate Governance Code and the Company's Suitability (Eligibility) Policy.

The members of the Audit Commiee, concerning both its previous composions and the current one, have suﬃcient knowledge of the sector in which the company operates.

All members of the current composion of the Commiee have suﬃcient knowledge and experience in the auding and/or accounng ﬁeld.

The Audit Commiee assists the Board of Directors in fulﬁlling its supervisory responsibility towards the shareholders.

Supervisory responsibility includes among others the following:

- Monitoring the regular audit of the company's separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements with the aim of forming an opinion. In the context of this informaon, the Audit Commiee is aware of the content of the supplementary report of the cerﬁed public accountants.

- The Commiee monitors, examines and evaluates the producon systems of the ﬁnancial informaon, the ﬂow and the mechanisms of disseminaon of the informaon in the organizaonal structure of the company. It also takes into account other publicly available informaon (stock exchange announcements, press releases, etc.) in relaon to the respecve ﬁnancial informaon.

- The Commiee also monitors, examines and evaluates the eﬀecveness and adequacy of the regulatory tools (policies, regulaons, procedures, safeguards) of the Group, with the aim of forming an opinion on the one hand about the internal audit system and on the other hand about the risk management system in relaon to the ﬁnancial informaon.

- Monitors and inspects the operaon of the Internal Audit Unit, conﬁrms the applicaon of professional standards, the compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework and evaluates its work, adequacy and eﬀecveness, without however aﬀecng its independence.

- Oversees the published informaon in relaon to the evaluaon of the main risks.

- The Commiee is being updated on the framework and methodology of risk assessment and management, as well as on issues of compliance with the organizaon's legal, regulatory and ethical framework.

With regard to services other than the annual audit of the ﬁnancial statements, the Commiee pre-approves all the recommendaons for eligible non-audit services that the independent auditors may have to provide towards the Company. In this context, the Commiee pre-approved the assignment to BDO of the Internal Audit System evaluaon project that was completed in March 2023. BDO's proposal was selected as the most economical among BDO, Deloie and PWC.

The Commiee also oversees maers relang to qualiﬁcaons, independence and appointment of independent auditors.

The Audit Commiee, as supervisory body of the Internal Audit Unit, evaluates its performance as well as approves the audit plan and the respecve budget of the department/unit.

Based on both the Regulaon of the Audit Commiee and the Internal Operang Regulaon of Sarans Group, the duty of the Audit Commiee is to support the Board of Directors in its supervisory role, including the supervision of the risk management framework. The Board of Directors ensures the independence of the funcons that make up the Internal Audit System. In this context, the Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management Units are supervised by the Company's Audit Commiee.

The Audit Commiee has an Operaonal Regulaon, which deﬁnes, among other things, its role, the procedure for fulﬁlling this role, as well as the procedure for convening and holding meengs. The operaonal regulaons of the Audit Commiee are posted on the Company's website.

The present report of the Audit Commiee pertains to the twelve-month period of the closed ﬁnancial year (1/1-31/12/2023).

The report was prepared and is in compliance with the provisions of Law 4449/2017 as amended by Arcle 75 of Law 4706/2020 and aims to inform its recipients about the proceedings of the Audit Commiee based on its predetermined dues.

ΙΙΙ. MEETINGS AND OPERATION

During the ﬁnancial year 2023, the Audit Commiee held a total of 17 standalone meengs with full aendance, whereas

its members parcipated in 4 meengs of the Board of Directors (total meengs within 2023: 21).

The Members of the Audit Commiee chaired by Mr. Ioannis Arkoulis aended nineteen (19) of the twenty one (21)

meengs, while the Members of the Audit Commiee chaired by Mr. Michael Imellos parcipated in the remaining two (2)

meengs of the ﬁnancial year 2023.

Depending on the topics of the Audit Commiee's meengs, the heads of the Units responsible for Financial Informaon, Internal Audit, Sustainable Development, as well as Cerﬁed Auditors were called upon to parcipate.

The relevant informaonal material (internal audit reports, management reports, other reports and presentaons by cerﬁed auditors, ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial informaon, etc.) was mely distributed to the members of the Commiee for study in order to express their opinion.

During its meengs, the Audit Commiee kept relevant minutes which recorded the issues discussed and approved by the aending Members and then noﬁed to the Board of Directors.

The Audit Commiee has proceeded to a self-assessment of its eﬀecveness and the results were discussed at the Board of Directors.

During the exercise of its competences, the Audit Commiee had unrestricted and full access to all necessary informaon and was provided with the necessary resources and infrastructures for its eﬀecve operaon.

Addionally, during the ﬁnancial year 2023:

Regarding the acons of the period 1/1/ - 20/12/2023, the Audit Commiee chaired by Mr. Ioannis Arkoulis proceeded with the following:

1) Regarding the supervision of the external audit and the ﬁnancial reporng process, the Audit Commiee:

• Met ﬁve (5) mes with the cerﬁed auditor - accountant of Gr. Sarans S.A. and was updated on the audit progress. Speciﬁcally there were three (3) meengs for updates on the plan of the audit and two (2) meengs during the preparaon stage of the annual audit report as of 31/12/2022 as well as in the context of presentaon of the supplementary report and review of the semi-annual ﬁnancial statements as of 30/06/2023.

• Delivered its opinion in favor of the extension of the appointment of the Auding Company BDO Cerﬁed Public Accountants S.A. for the mandatory audit of the Company and the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the ﬁnancial year 2023.

• Was informed about the schedule of preparaon of ﬁnancial informaon by the management, as well as signiﬁcant judgments, assumpons, and esmates made along the preparaon process of the ﬁnancial statements.

• Examined the independence of the Cerﬁed Auditors - Accountants in the framework of the mandatory audit and ascertained that they do not receive fees by the Company and its subsidiaries for non-auding services in accordance with the arcle 5 of the European Union Regulaon no. 537/2014.

• The Commiee was informed by the cerﬁed auditor-accountant about the annual plan of the mandatory audit prior to its implementaon, assessed the plan and conﬁrmed that it includes the most signiﬁcant ﬁelds of audit, in relaon to the main business and ﬁnancial risks of the Group.

• Examined the level of signiﬁcance determined by the cerﬁed auditor - accountant as well as the sampling method ulized for the audit process.

• Once the annual mandatory audit for the ﬁnancial year 2022 was completed, the Commiee received by the ordinary auditor the supplementary report pursuant to arcle 11 of EU Regulaon 537/2014 which contained the results of the mandatory audit and informed accordingly the Board of Directors.

• Received comprehensive brieﬁng about the process and the soﬅware program regarding the consolidaon of the ﬁnancial statements of the Group's subsidiaries.

• Examined, prior to their approval by the Board of Directors, the ﬁnancial statements of the year 2022 (both separate and consolidated) of Gr. Sarans S.A., and taking into account the contents of the supplementary report of the Cerﬁed Public Accountant, evaluated posively their completeness and consistency and informed accordingly the Board of Directors.

• Examined, prior to their approval by the Board of Directors, the interim ﬁnancial statements for the period 01/01/2023 - 30/06/2023 (separate and consolidated) of Gr. Sarans S.A., evaluated posively their completeness and consistency and informed accordingly the Board of Directors.

• Was briefed by the Management Team on the progress of the Organizaon in the 9-month period of 2023 and received the necessary explanaons, while it was also updated on issues relang to compeon law.

2) Regarding the supervision of the Internal Audit System and in parcular the Internal Audit Unit, the Regulatory Compliance Unit and the Risk Management Unit, the Audit Commiee:

• Assessed the adequacy and eﬃciency of the Internal Audit System, taking also into account the content of audit reports of the Internal Audit Unit and ascertained its adequacy and eﬃciency.

• Assessed the adequacy and eﬃciency of the Risk Management System and found that the risk assessment system is adequate and eﬀecve and is in the process of being updated and improved according to the most appropriate pracces and in line with the legislave framework.

• Assessed the adequacy and eﬃciency of the Regulatory Compliance System and found that the Regulatory Compliance Unit meets all the requirements of Law 4706/2020 and is constantly improving, in order to achieve mely full and connuous compliance of the Company with the currently applicable regulatory framework throughout the range of its acvies.

• Approved the annual work program of the Regulatory Compliance Unit and monitored its smooth implementaon.

• Became aware of the conﬂict of interest declaraons of liable persons in accordance with the Company's regulaons.

• Was informed about the new risk assessment methodology and the process of developing the audit plan, which takes into account both compliance issues with Law 4706/20 and the structure of the company's internal audit system in relaon to the three-line methodology of the IIA, as well as the obligaons of internal auditors under internaonal internal audit standards.

• Was briefed on issues related to the implementaon of the Group's Code of Conduct and the Reporng and Whistleblowing Policy.

• Approved the annual audit plan of the Internal Audit Unit, assessing the process according to which the plan was formed. It conﬁrmed that the annual audit plan for 2023 was compiled based on the main risks (ﬁnancial reporng, operang, regulatory compliance and ﬁnancial risks) that the Group's companies face and informed the BoD accordingly.

• Monitored the implementaon of the annual audit plan and assessed the eﬃciency of the Internal Audit Unit, through quarterly reports of the Head of the Unit.

• Monitored the progress and the eﬃciency of the auding work, by assessing, through quarterly reports, the ﬁndings, the correcve acons in relaon to the ﬁndings as well as the implementaon thereof and informed the BoD accordingly.

• Became aware of compliance issues regarding data protecon and the quality assurance system of the company.

• Aended seminars on the following ﬁelds: a) the regulatory framework for corporate governance of listed companies on the Athens Exchange, Greece, b) the new EU direcve on non-ﬁnancial reporng (NFR) and changes in the current legislaon framework, and c) the new assurance standard on non-ﬁnancial reporng (ISSA 5000) and the respecve upcoming changes.

• Was informed of the ﬁndings resulng from the evaluaon of the Internal Audit System based on arcle 14, paragraph 3 and paragraph 4 of Law 4706/2020.

• The Chairman of the Commiee, together with the Head of the Internal Audit Unit, met with oﬃcials of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (Department of Supervision of Listed Companies) following a relevant request, in order to present the Internal Audit System (IAS) of the Company, the development of the framework for carrying out the evaluaon of the IAS and the most important issues that emerged, to also bring other appropriate issues to the aenon of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission as well as to answer any quesons asked by the Commission's execuves. At this meeng, some recommendaons were made by the members of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, which mainly referred to the immediate need to strengthen the Internal Audit Unit with addional personnel, and to the consequent increase in the resources allocated to this parcular unit.

• Aﬅer the meeng with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, the Audit Commiee immediately informed the Board of Directors of the Company about the recommendaons made by the Capital Market Commission and stated as imperave the need to strengthen the Internal Audit Unit with addional experienced personnel and to also increase the resources available to this unit.

Regarding the proceedings of the period 20/12/2023 to 31/12/2023, the Audit Commiee chaired by Mr. Michael Imellos met two (2) mes with a full quorum.

In parcular, at its ﬁrst meeng, it was constuted into a body and took a decision on the amendment of its Operang Regulaon, whereas at the next meeng in 2023, the Commiee received an update on the progress of the selecon process of external auditors, and it took decisions on expanding the capacity of the Internal Audit Unit.

Furthermore, the Commiee reviewed the Sustainable Development Policy of the Group and ascertained that:

- the organizaon recognizes both its environmental and social footprint and the interacons due to its operaon related to its natural and social environment.

-

the organizaon is commied to responsibly managing the resources it ulizes and aims at the sustainable development by adopng appropriate pracces.

The main points of this Policy are the following:

Objecve

At Sarans Group, we recognize that our operang acvies have direct and indirect economic, social and environmental eﬀects on our stakeholders, including consumers, employees, investors, customers, partners and local communies in which we operate worldwide.

Fully recognizing the importance of our contribuon to sustainable development, the purpose of this policy is to commit to responsibly managing this impact throughout the Group's value chain, from the producon of the raw materials we are being supplied with, up to the disposal and use of our products by consumers.

The Group's business pracces are designed to create value in the short and long term, by maximizing posive eﬀects, such as creang employment, and improving consumers' health and wellbeing, while migang negave eﬀects, such as greenhouse gas emissions or the use of plasc.

The company's sustainable development policy is based on the following: i.The compliance with the current legislaon, ii.The contribuon to the United Naons Sustainable Development Goals, iii.The Precauonary Principle or Approach - Principle 15 of "The Rio Declaraon on Environment and Development".

iv.The Principle of Materiality, as deﬁned by the GRI Standards, through which the Group undertakes to priorize at least every two years the most important economic, social and environmental eﬀects it creates.

v.The Principles of the United Naons Global Compact

Scope and duraon of applicaon

This Policy covers all the acvies of the Group and is linked to individual procedures, standards, voluntary and regulatory commitments that may create liabilies to third pares.

Aspects

The Sustainable Development Policy covers the following economic, social and environmental aspects of the Group's eﬀects, which arise following the observance of the Policy Principles, and which are reviewed at least biennially, in the context of the analysis of substanve sustainable development issues of Sarans Group:

I. Sustainable producon and consumpon:

• Ensuring product quality and customer safety

• Praccing responsible markeng and product environmental/social labeling

• Safeguarding sustainable and circular sourcing of raw and packaging materials

• Minimizing packaging and adopng circular pracces for the management of waste

• Improving energy eﬃciency, use of renewable sources and reducon of GHG emissions in producon and distribuon

• Invesng in R&D for innovave and sustainable products

• Assessing suppliers against environmental and social eﬀects

• Improving water use eﬃciency, waste treatment and circularity in producon

• Supporng responsible consumpon and sustainable lifestyle II. Responsible governance

• Ensuring robust economic performance

• Safeguarding corporate governance, regulatory compliance and business ethics III. Empowered employees

• Creang employment and invesng in employees' training

• Ensuring employees' health, safety and wellbeing

• Oﬀering equal opportunies, ensuring employees' diversity and respecng Human Rights

IV. Thriving Communies

Being an acve part of the society of its operaonal region, the Group eﬀecvely supports the needs of the local communies and implements similar iniaves. The impact of the Group on the local and wider community is deeply understood and expressed through ﬁnancial contribuons, product donaons and many other iniaves aimed at increasing the posive economic, social, and environmental eﬀects on all stakeholders.