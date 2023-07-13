Athens, July 13th 2023

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

On July 12th 2023, Wednesday and at 14:00, the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of "GR. SARANTIS S.A." took place at the Company's registered offices. During the General Meeting, 170 shareholders representing 52,662,939 shares were present, corresponding to 78.78% of the company's share capital (excluding the Company's own shares). As a result, the company had the required by the law quorum and majority to make decisions on the daily agenda issues.

Specifically, the above Meeting:

1. Approved the cancellation of 3,026,921 own shares held by the Company, i.e., 3,026,921 common registered shares with a nominal value of €0.78 each, which correspond to 4.33% of the existing share capital of the Company, and the respective reduction of the share capital by the amount of €2,360,998.38 euro.

As a result of this resolution, a last paragraph of article 5 of the Articles of Association regarding the share capital, is added as follows:

"With the decision of 12/07/2023 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, the share capital was reduced by the amount of 2,360,998.38 euros with the cancellation of 3,026,921 own common registered shares of nominal value 0.78 euros each held by the Company.

After the above, the Company's share capital amounts to 52,143,439.14 euros and is divided into 66,850,563 common registered shares, with a nominal value of 0.78 euros each."

Finally, the General Meeting provided the Board of Directors with the authorization to regulate all relevant issues for the implementation of this decision.

The voting was as follows:

Positive votes: 52,662,939 , i.e., 100% of the present votes.

Negative votes: 0.

Abstain: 0 .

2. Elected a new Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of law 4449/2017, as in force due to the resignation of Mr. Christos Oikonomou as a member of the Audit Committee who was elected by the decision of the General Shareholders Meeting dated 04.05.2023.

In particular, according to the relevant proposal of the Company's Nomination and

Remuneration Committee which is posted at the following address: https://sarantisgroup.com/investor-relations/shareholders/general-meetings/together with the CVs of the proposed members to be elected, it was proposed to elect a three-member Audit Committee with an annual term, which will be an independent committee and will consist of one non-executive members of the Board of Directors, and two third persons, not members of the Board of Directors, while, as a whole, the members of the Audit Committee will be independent within the context of article 9 of L.4706/2020.