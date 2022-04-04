Sarantis S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 & Conference Call Invitation

Sarantis Group will release the FY 2021 consolidated financial results, according to the following schedule:
Friday, April 29th 2022 after ASE closing - Results Release, which will be available in the Athens Stock Exchange web page (athexgroup.gr/) and Sarantis Group web page (https://sarantisgroup.com). The Press Release will be sent out to the Media and the Analyst Release to the broader Greek and foreign investment community.
Tuesday, May 3rd 2022 at 17:00 (Athens time) - Update of the company's shareholders and analysts via telephone conference.
Invitation is attached.
Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 & Conference Call Invitation (79.9KB)
|
Conference Phone GR
|
+30 213 009 6000
|
Conference Phone FR
|
+33 (0) 170 918 711
|
Conference Phone DE
|
+49 (0) 69 2222 4493
|
Conference Phone IT
|
+39 06 452 36 748
|
Conference Phone UK & Intl.
|
+44 (0) 203 059 5872
|
Conference Phone US
|
+1 516 447 5632
Disclaimer
Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.