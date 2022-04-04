Log in
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
Sarantis S A : Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 & Conference Call Invitation

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
Sarantis Group will release the FY 2021 consolidated financial results, according to the following schedule:

  • Friday, April 29th 2022 after ASE closing - Results Release, which will be available in the Athens Stock Exchange web page (athexgroup.gr/) and Sarantis Group web page (https://sarantisgroup.com). The Press Release will be sent out to the Media and the Analyst Release to the broader Greek and foreign investment community.
  • Tuesday, May 3rd 2022 at 17:00 (Athens time) - Update of the company's shareholders and analysts via telephone conference.

Invitation is attached.

Conference Phone GR

+30 213 009 6000

Conference Phone FR

+33 (0) 170 918 711

Conference Phone DE

+49 (0) 69 2222 4493

Conference Phone IT

+39 06 452 36 748

Conference Phone UK & Intl.

+44 (0) 203 059 5872

Conference Phone US

+1 516 447 5632

Release Date of Sarantis Group Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 & Conference Call Invitation (79.9KB)

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
