Sarantis S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
|Sales 2022
441 M
485 M
485 M
|Net income 2022
35,4 M
39,0 M
39,0 M
|Net Debt 2022
29,2 M
32,1 M
32,1 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,6x
|Yield 2022
|1,80%
|Capitalization
466 M
512 M
512 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,12x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,88x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 837
|Free-Float
|45,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|6,96 €
|Average target price
|7,30 €
|Spread / Average Target
|4,89%