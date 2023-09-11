SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1/1/2023 - 30/06/2023

CONTENTS

1.

STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4

2.

SEMI-ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MANAGEMENT REPORT

6

2.1

INTRODUCTION

6

2.2

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION

6

2.3

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE 1ST HALF OF 2023

10

2.4

MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE 2nd HALF OF 2023

12

2.5

FUTURE OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS

14

2.6

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

15

2.7 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ACQUIRED TREASURY SHARES ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 50, PARAGRAPH 2, LAW 4548/2018.

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................17

2.8

COMPANY'S BRANCHES

17

2.9

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

18

2.10 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ("APMs")

18

3.

REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

21

4.

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

24

4.1

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

24

4.2

INTERIM CONDENSED ITEMS OF THE STATEMENT OF INCOME

25

4.3

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN GROUP'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD

26

4.4

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN COMPANY'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD

27

4.5

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

28

4.6

NOTES ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

29

4.6.1

The Company

29

4.6.2

Group Structure

29

4.7

BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30

4.7.1

Compliance with IFRS

30

4.7.2

Basis for the preparation of the financial statements

30

4.7.3

Approval of financial statements

30

4.7.4

Covered Period

30

4.7.5

Presentation of the financial statements

30

4.7.6

Significant Judgments and Estimates by the Management

30

4.7.7

Significant Accounting Policies

30

4.8

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

31

4.8.1

Capital Management

31

4.8.2

Financial Instruments

32

4.8.3

Definition of fair values

32

4.9

EXPLANATORY NOTES ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

33

4.9.1

Segment Reporting

33

4.9.2

Investments in subsidiaries, associate companies

35

4.9.3

Goodwill

35

4.9.4

Inventories

36

4.9.5

Trade and Other Receivables

37

4.9.6

Cash & cash equivalents

38

4.9.7

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Results

39

4.9.8

Trade and other liabilities

39

4.9.9

Provisions and other long-term liabilities

40

4.9.10

Loans

40

4.9.11

Income tax

41

4.9.12

Financial Income / Expenses

41

4.9.13

Share Capital

42

SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1/1/2023 - 30/06/2023

4.9.14

Earnings per Share

42

4.9.15

Dividends

42

4.9.16

Treasury Shares

42

4.9.17 Table of changes in fixed assets

43

4.9.18

Number of Employees

50

4.9.19

Litigation Cases

50

4.9.20

Contingent Liabilities

50

4.9.21 Commitments and Contractual Obligations

50

4.9.22 Events after the reporting date of the financial statements

50

4.9.23

Related party transactions

51

4.9.24 Business Units and Geographical Analysis Tables

54

SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1/1/2023 - 30/06/2023

1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Statements by the Members of the Board of Directors

(According to article 5 of Law 3556/2007)

It is hereby declared that to our knowledge:

  1. The Semi-Annual Condensed Financial Statements (Parent and Consolidated) of the company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, which were prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that were adopted by the European Union and specifically based on the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", accurately present the assets and liabilities, equity and results for the aforementioned period of the Company as well as those of the companies included in the consolidation, considered as a whole, according to the provisions of paragraphs 3 to 5 of article 5, Law 3556/2007.
  2. The Semi-Annual Report of the Board of Directors reflects in a true manner the information required according to the paragraph 6 of article 5 of Law 3556/2007, namely the significant events that took place during the first half of the fiscal year and their effect on the semi-annual financial statements, the development, performance and financial position of the Company as well as of the businesses included in the Group consolidation, considered as a whole, including the description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the second half of the fiscal year, and also the significant transactions that concerned the Company and the businesses included in the consolidation, and furthermore the transactions with the related parties.

Marousi, September 11th, 2023

The Members of the Board

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

THE DEPUTY

THE GROUP'S CHIEF

BOARD

& BOARD MEMBER

MANAGING DIRECTOR

FINANCIAL OFFICER &

& BOARD MEMBER

BOARD MEMBER

GRIGORIS SARANTIS

KYRIAKOS SARANTIS

GIANNIS BOURAS

CHRISTOS VARSOS

ID NO. Χ 080619/2003

ID NO. ΑΙ 597050/2010

ID NO. ΑΒ 055247/2006

ID NO. ΑΟ 547315/2020

SEMI-ANNUAL

MANAGEMENT REPORT

OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

FOR THE PERIOD

01.01.2023 - 30.06.2023

