SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1/1/2023 - 30/06/2023

1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(According to article 5 of Law 3556/2007)

It is hereby declared that to our knowledge:

The Semi-Annual Condensed Financial Statements (Parent and Consolidated) of the company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, which were prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that were adopted by the European Union and specifically based on the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", accurately present the assets and liabilities, equity and results for the aforementioned period of the Company as well as those of the companies included in the consolidation, considered as a whole, according to the provisions of paragraphs 3 to 5 of article 5, Law 3556/2007. The Semi-Annual Report of the Board of Directors reflects in a true manner the information required according to the paragraph 6 of article 5 of Law 3556/2007, namely the significant events that took place during the first half of the fiscal year and their effect on the semi-annual financial statements, the development, performance and financial position of the Company as well as of the businesses included in the Group consolidation, considered as a whole, including the description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the second half of the fiscal year, and also the significant transactions that concerned the Company and the businesses included in the consolidation, and furthermore the transactions with the related parties.

Marousi, September 11th, 2023

The Members of the Board

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE THE MANAGING DIRECTOR THE DEPUTY THE GROUP'S CHIEF BOARD & BOARD MEMBER MANAGING DIRECTOR FINANCIAL OFFICER & & BOARD MEMBER BOARD MEMBER

GRIGORIS SARANTIS KYRIAKOS SARANTIS GIANNIS BOURAS CHRISTOS VARSOS