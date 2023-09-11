SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1/1/2023 - 30/06/2023
CONTENTS
2.
SEMI-ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MANAGEMENT REPORT
6
2.1
INTRODUCTION
6
2.2
PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION
6
2.3
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE 1ST HALF OF 2023
10
2.4
MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE 2nd HALF OF 2023
12
2.5
FUTURE OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS
14
2.6
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
15
2.7 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ACQUIRED TREASURY SHARES ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 50, PARAGRAPH 2, LAW 4548/2018.
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................17
2.8
COMPANY'S BRANCHES
17
2.9
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
18
2.10 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ("APMs")
18
3.
REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
21
4.
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
24
4.1
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
24
4.2
INTERIM CONDENSED ITEMS OF THE STATEMENT OF INCOME
25
4.3
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN GROUP'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD
26
4.4
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN COMPANY'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD
27
4.5
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
28
4.6
NOTES ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
29
4.6.1
The Company
29
4.6.2
Group Structure
29
4.7
BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30
4.7.1
Compliance with IFRS
30
4.7.2
Basis for the preparation of the financial statements
30
4.7.3
Approval of financial statements
30
4.7.4
Covered Period
30
4.7.5
Presentation of the financial statements
30
4.7.6
Significant Judgments and Estimates by the Management
30
4.7.7
Significant Accounting Policies
30
4.8
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
31
4.8.1
Capital Management
31
4.8.2
Financial Instruments
32
4.8.3
Definition of fair values
32
4.9
EXPLANATORY NOTES ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
33
4.9.1
Segment Reporting
33
4.9.2
Investments in subsidiaries, associate companies
35
4.9.3
Goodwill
35
4.9.4
Inventories
36
4.9.5
Trade and Other Receivables
37
4.9.6
Cash & cash equivalents
38
4.9.7
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Results
39
4.9.8
Trade and other liabilities
39
4.9.9
Provisions and other long-term liabilities
40
4.9.10
Loans
40
4.9.11
Income tax
41
4.9.12
Financial Income / Expenses
41
4.9.13
Share Capital
42
4.9.14
Earnings per Share
42
4.9.15
Dividends
42
4.9.16
Treasury Shares
42
4.9.17 Table of changes in fixed assets
43
4.9.18
Number of Employees
50
4.9.19
Litigation Cases
50
4.9.20
Contingent Liabilities
50
4.9.21 Commitments and Contractual Obligations
50
4.9.22 Events after the reporting date of the financial statements
50
4.9.23
Related party transactions
51
4.9.24 Business Units and Geographical Analysis Tables
54
1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Statements by the Members of the Board of Directors
(According to article 5 of Law 3556/2007)
It is hereby declared that to our knowledge:
- The Semi-Annual Condensed Financial Statements (Parent and Consolidated) of the company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, which were prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that were adopted by the European Union and specifically based on the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", accurately present the assets and liabilities, equity and results for the aforementioned period of the Company as well as those of the companies included in the consolidation, considered as a whole, according to the provisions of paragraphs 3 to 5 of article 5, Law 3556/2007.
- The Semi-Annual Report of the Board of Directors reflects in a true manner the information required according to the paragraph 6 of article 5 of Law 3556/2007, namely the significant events that took place during the first half of the fiscal year and their effect on the semi-annual financial statements, the development, performance and financial position of the Company as well as of the businesses included in the Group consolidation, considered as a whole, including the description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the second half of the fiscal year, and also the significant transactions that concerned the Company and the businesses included in the consolidation, and furthermore the transactions with the related parties.
Marousi, September 11th, 2023
The Members of the Board
THE CHAIRMAN OF THE
THE MANAGING DIRECTOR
THE DEPUTY
THE GROUP'S CHIEF
BOARD
& BOARD MEMBER
MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINANCIAL OFFICER &
& BOARD MEMBER
BOARD MEMBER
GRIGORIS SARANTIS
KYRIAKOS SARANTIS
GIANNIS BOURAS
CHRISTOS VARSOS
ID NO. Χ 080619/2003
ID NO. ΑΙ 597050/2010
ID NO. ΑΒ 055247/2006
ID NO. ΑΟ 547315/2020
SEMI-ANNUAL
MANAGEMENT REPORT
OF THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS
FOR THE PERIOD
01.01.2023 - 30.06.2023
