Sarantis Group announces that the acquisition of the Polish consumer household products company under the trade name STELLA PACK S.A. by the Group's 100% subsidiary in Poland, Sarantis Polska S.A., has received the approval from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) in Poland and therefore completed approvals from all the country authorities where STELLA PACK S.A. operates. The acquisition is expected to be completed by January 2024.

The acquisition of STELLA PACK S.A. reinforces Sarantis Group's leading position in the Polish market with further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to boost further growth in the category of consumer household products strengthening the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates.

STELLA PACK S.A is a leading player in the production and distribution of household products, with 25 years of successful presence in the home care solutions categories, which contributes to the circular economy, as it works only with recycled plastic for garbage bags, and it owns a waste separation line that manufactures internally own recycled plastic covering fully its production needs.

