Sarantis S A : The acquisition of Stella Pack in Poland received the approval from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection
December 12, 2023 at 02:14 am EST
Sarantis Group announces that the acquisition of the Polish consumer household products company under the trade name STELLA PACK S.A. by the Group's 100% subsidiary in Poland, Sarantis Polska S.A., has received the approval from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) in Poland and therefore completed approvals from all the country authorities where STELLA PACK S.A. operates. The acquisition is expected to be completed by January 2024.
The acquisition of STELLA PACK S.A. reinforces Sarantis Group's leading position in the Polish market with further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to boost further growth in the category of consumer household products strengthening the Group's geographical footprint in the region where it operates.
STELLA PACK S.A is a leading player in the production and distribution of household products, with 25 years of successful presence in the home care solutions categories, which contributes to the circular economy, as it works only with recycled plastic for garbage bags, and it owns a waste separation line that manufactures internally own recycled plastic covering fully its production needs.
Sarantis S.A. is one of the world's leading distributors of branded consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cosmetic products (42.3%): perfumery and toiletry products (Antonio Banderas, BU, C.THRU, Denim, Elode, Myrto, Noxzema, Prosar, STR8, Tesori l'Oriente and Vidal), skin care products (Astrid, Bioten, Elmiplant and Kolastyna), sun screen products (Carroten, Coppertone and Piz Buint) and hair care products (Final Net and Orzene Beer);
- household products (39.8%): food preservation products (Domet, Fino, Fox, Grosik, Hewa, Jan, Korunka Sanitas and Topstar), home maintenance equipment (Afroso, Ava, Flame, Septifos and Tuboflo), insecticides (Globol, Pyrox and Teza), shoe creams (Camel), etc. ;
- other (12.4%): including health care products, dietary supplements, pregnancy tests, etc.
The remaining net sales (5.5%) are from the manufacturing of plastic packaging products (Label Polipak).
At the end of 2020, the group operated a network of nearly 110,000 sales outlets in Europe.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (34.6%), Poland (23.6%), Romania (14%), Ukraine (7.1%), Czech Republic (5.2%), Serbia (5.1%), Bulgaria (3.3%), Hungary (2.6%) and others (4.5%).