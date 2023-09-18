Sarantis S.A First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Tuesday, 12th September 2023, 17:00 (GR Time) Conductors: Mr. Giannis Bouras, Deputy CEO Mr. Christos Varsos, Group Chief Financial Officer Mr. Kostantinos Rozakeas, Group Strategic Advisor Conference Call Conducted by Chorus Call Hellas CHORUS CALL HELLAS PROVIDER OF TELECONFERENCING SERVICES TEL: +30 210 94 27 300 FAX: + 30 210 94 27 330 Web:www.choruscall.com

Sarantis S.A First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call OPERATOR: Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Mina your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Sarantis Group First Half 2023 conference call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Sarantis Group First Half 2023 Financial Results. Mr. Giannis Bouras, Deputy CEO, Mr. Christos Varsos, Group Chief Financial Officer & Mr. Kostantinos Rozakeas, Group Strategic Advisor Mr. Rozakeas, you may now proceed. ROZAKEAS K: Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you for your participation in today's conference call. Before we start, I would like to introduce the new Sarantis Group management. As you are aware, exactly 3 months ago, changes in Sarantis Group management had been made specifically, Mr. Giannis Bouras after 3 years of very successful holding position in as a Chief Commercial Officer was promoted to Deputy CEO taking all the reporting lines on him, and of course, the responsibilities around the Group. At the same time, Mr. Christos Varsos with an attractive career path joined us as the new Group CFO. Recently, Mrs. Eleni Moustakidou joined us as a new IR manager. Following this short introduction, it is time to pass the speech to Giannis and Christos in order for them to present Sarantis strategy, and of course First Half…the First Half 2023 financial results. 1

Sarantis S.A First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Giannis, please proceed to the presentation. BOURAS G: Thank you. Thank you, Kostas for the introduction and hello to everyone. Thank you for joining the call, and over the next few slides, we are going to give you a little bit of more background around the Half One results. Before we start with the half numbers, as you have already seen from yesterday, I would like to have an update on the strategic priorities of the Group and a general business update for the First Half of the year. You know, Sarantis is a consumer goods company, focusing on the consumers, so for us it is very critical to remind or review a little bit of our story, because this is very critical one and defines the role of Sarantis in the different markets that we operate. No question that Sarantis is a long-standing reputable company built on excellence and ownership and humbleness, trust and of course, sustainability, and this is part of our new values of Sarantis ETHOS that we have launched last year and define and differentiate Sarantis from the rest of the companies. It is also critical that Sarantis Group is consisted by a lot of passionate people dedicated to our business, delivering and committed for maximizing the results of the company. At the same time, Sarantis is always nearby our stakeholders as an indispensable partner and this is very critical is one of the differentiators that I will explain you later. Nearby means close mentally, physically and business wise with our stakeholders. 2

Sarantis S.A First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call And nearby also to our local communities that works hand-in- hand were moving on with our journey and by providing a better today while caring for tomorrow, which is also critical and differentiating for Sarantis Group. And this is a big message for us, we care for the future the same way we care about the present, and this is part of the family culture that represents Sarantis as a Group. Here I'm presenting a little bit about the scope of Sarantis, and our competitive advantages which are critical when we discuss about the business going forward. Our scope remains the key focus on our Central Eastern Europe territory, and of course, as you would see later selected international markets on Beauty. We are focusing on Home Care Solutions, on Personal Care and Beauty, and as you already know, from our recent, from our history on bolt on value assertive acquisitions. Also, traditionally Sarantis has been working with strategic distribution partnership which is part of our portfolio especially in Beauty Care. But what makes Sarantis different versus the rest of the companies? One big differentiator for us is the fact that we operate in Central Eastern Europe region with very big local consumer understanding, consumer is at the centre of our category design and we design for the territory, which there are not many companies that they are designed for that regional level. 3