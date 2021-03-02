Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

Athens, March 2nd 2021

Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that

Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (Vice Chairman of the company's BoD and Managing Director of the Group),

bought on February 25th of 2021, through a closely associated legal entity, 10,653 common shares in total at the average price of 9.05 euro per share.