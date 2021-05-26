Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

Athens, May 26th 2021

Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (Vice Chairman of the company's BoD and Managing Director of the Group), bought on May 21st and on May 25th of 2021, through a closely associated legal entity, 6,641 common shares in total at the average price of 8.70 euro per share.