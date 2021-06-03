Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Sarantis S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

06/03/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Athens, June 3rd 2021

Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556

The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (Executive Member of the company's BoD and Managing Director of the Group), bought:

  • on May 31st of 2021, 3,000 common shares in total at the average price of 8.80 euro per share.
  • On May 31st of 2021 and on June 1st of 2021 through a closely associated legal entity, 31,000 common shares in total at the average price of 8.79 euro per share.

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 15:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 421 M 512 M 512 M
Net income 2021 43,9 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net cash 2021 26,6 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 591 M 722 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 629
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,15 €
Last Close Price 8,82 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Antonis Miltiadis Ayiostratitis Non-Executive Director
Dimitrios Konstantinos Efstathiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.-5.88%722
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.08%326 741
UNILEVER PLC-3.23%157 502
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.14.08%110 080
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.46%75 991
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.54%70 114