Sarantis S A : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
06/03/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Athens, June 3rd 2021
Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
The company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces, according to the articles 3 and 21 of the L.3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, that Mr. Kyriakos Sarantis (Executive Member of the company's BoD and Managing Director of the Group), bought:
on May 31st of 2021, 3,000 common shares in total at the average price of 8.80 euro per share.
On May 31st of 2021 and on June 1st of 2021 through a closely associated legal entity, 31,000 common shares in total at the average price of 8.79 euro per share.