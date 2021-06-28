Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sarantis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAR   GRS204003008

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/28 04:59:51 am
8.9 EUR   --.--%
06:22aSARANTIS S A  : Annual Financial Report (1.9MB)
PU
06:00aSARANTIS S A  : Suitability policy
PU
06/25SARANTIS S A  : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarantis S A : Annual Financial Report (1.9MB)

06/28/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GR. SARANTIS S.A.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

REPORT

Of the year

GR. SARANTIS S.A.

from 1st January to

G.E.M.I. 255201000

31 December 2020

26 Amarousiou-Halandriou, 15125 Marousi, Athens

st

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR FROM 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020

2

The Annual Financial Report was prepared in accordance with article 4 of Law 3556/2007 and it was approved by the Board of Directors of SARANTIS S.A. on April 8th 2021. It is uploaded on the internet, on the website: www.sarantisgroup.com

CONTENTS

1.

STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................................................

4

2.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT ..........................................................................................................................

6

2.1

INTRODUCTION.......................................................................................................................................................................................

6

2.2

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION ............................................................................................................................................

6

2.3

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020.....................................................................................................................

8

2.4

MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR 2021......................................................................................................................................

11

2.5

FUTURE OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS.....................................................................................................................................................

13

2.6

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS...........................................................................................................................................................

13

2.7

DETAILED INFORMATION ACCORDING TO A. 4, PAR.7, L.3556/2007. ..................................................................................................

16

2.8

Information for acquired Treasury Shares according to article 50 paragraph 2 of L. 4548/2018. ........................................................

18

2.9

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY ............................................................................................................................................

18

2.10

COMPANY'S BRANCHES ........................................................................................................................................................................

19

2.11

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ...........................................................................................................................................................................

19

2.12

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT ..............................................................................................................................................

20

2.13

NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT ...............................................................................................................................................................

30

2.14

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES ("APM") .............................................................................................................................

44

3.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT............................................................................................................................................................

47

4.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................................................................................................................................

55

4.1

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION...................................................................................................................................................

55

4.2

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME..........................................................................................................................................

56

4.3

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN GROUP'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ........................................................................................................

57

4.4

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN COMPANY'S EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ...................................................................................................

58

4.5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ...............................................................................................................................................................

59

4.6

NOTES ON THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...............................................................................................................................

60

4.6.1

The Company ............................................................................................................................................................................

60

4.6.2

Group's Structure......................................................................................................................................................................

60

4.7

BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................

61

4.7.1

Compliance with IFRS................................................................................................................................................................

61

4.7.2

Basis for the preparation of the financial statements...............................................................................................................

61

4.7.3

Approval of financial statements ..............................................................................................................................................

61

4.7.4

Covered period .........................................................................................................................................................................

61

4.7.5

Presentation of the financial statements..................................................................................................................................

61

4.7.6

Significant judgments and estimations by Management ..........................................................................................................

61

4.7.7

Significant Accounting Policies..................................................................................................................................................

65

4.8

BASIC ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES...........................................................................................................................................................

66

4.8.1

Consolidation ............................................................................................................................................................................

66

4.8.2

Foreign currency translation .....................................................................................................................................................

68

4.8.3

Financial information by segment.............................................................................................................................................

68

4.8.4

Goodwill ....................................................................................................................................................................................

68

4.8.5

Intangible assets .......................................................................................................................................................................

69

4.8.6

Tangible assets ..........................................................................................................................................................................

69

4.8.7

Investments in Property............................................................................................................................................................

70

4.8.8

Impairment of non financial assets...........................................................................................................................................

70

4.8.9

Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................

70

4.8.10

Financial instruments................................................................................................................................................................

70

4.8.11

Offsetting of financial instruments ...........................................................................................................................................

72

4.8.12

Trade receivables ......................................................................................................................................................................

72

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR FROM 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020

3

4.8.13

Cash & cash equivalents............................................................................................................................................................

72

4.8.14

Share capital..............................................................................................................................................................................

72

4.8.15

Loans .........................................................................................................................................................................................

73

4.8.16

Leases........................................................................................................................................................................................

73

4.8.17

Employee benefit ......................................................................................................................................................................

73

4.8.18

Recognition of income ..............................................................................................................................................................

74

4.8.19

Government grants ...................................................................................................................................................................

75

4.8.20

Contingent Liabilities and Provisions ........................................................................................................................................

75

4.8.21

Dividend distribution ................................................................................................................................................................

75

4.8.22

Current and deferred taxation ..................................................................................................................................................

75

4.8.23

Reclassification of items............................................................................................................................................................

75

4.9 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ...........................................................................................................................................................

76

4.9.1

Capital Management.................................................................................................................................................................

76

4.9.2

Financial Instruments................................................................................................................................................................

76

4.9.3

Definition of fair values.............................................................................................................................................................

77

4.9.4

Foreign exchange risk................................................................................................................................................................

77

4.9.5

Interest Rate Risk ......................................................................................................................................................................

78

4.9.6

Credit Risk .................................................................................................................................................................................

78

4.9.7

Liquidity Risk .............................................................................................................................................................................

78

4.9.8

Raw material price risk..............................................................................................................................................................

79

4.10 EXPLANATORY NOTES ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................................................................

80

4.10.1

Segment reporting ....................................................................................................................................................................

80

4.10.2

Investments in associates .........................................................................................................................................................

82

4.10.3

Goodwill ....................................................................................................................................................................................

82

4.10.4

Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................

83

4.10.5

Trade and other receivables .....................................................................................................................................................

84

4.10.6

Cash & cash equivalents............................................................................................................................................................

86

4.10.7

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Results ..........................................................................................................................

86

4.10.8

Trade and other liabilities .........................................................................................................................................................

87

4.10.9

Provisions and other long-term liabilities .................................................................................................................................

87

4.10.10

Loans .........................................................................................................................................................................................

88

4.10.11

Income Tax................................................................................................................................................................................

90

4.10.12

Deferred taxes...........................................................................................................................................................................

91

4.10.13

Employee benefits ....................................................................................................................................................................

92

4.10.14

Expenses per category ..............................................................................................................................................................

93

4.10.15

Financial Income / Expenses .....................................................................................................................................................

95

4.10.16

Share capital..............................................................................................................................................................................

95

4.10.17

Earnings per Share ....................................................................................................................................................................

95

4.10.18

Dividends ..................................................................................................................................................................................

96

4.10.19

Treasury Shares.........................................................................................................................................................................

96

4.10.20

Reserves ....................................................................................................................................................................................

96

4.10.21

Table of changes in fixed assets ................................................................................................................................................

97

4.10.22

Number of Employees.............................................................................................................................................................

105

4.10.23

Provisions for post-employment employee benefits ..............................................................................................................

105

4.10.24

Litigation Cases .......................................................................................................................................................................

106

4.10.25

Contingent Liabilities...............................................................................................................................................................

106

4.10.26

Contractual Obligations ..........................................................................................................................................................

106

4.10.27

Events after the Balance Sheet Date.......................................................................................................................................

106

4.10.28

Foreign Exchange Differences .................................................................................................................................................

107

4.10.29

Related party transactions ......................................................................................................................................................

108

4.10.30

Business Units and Geographical Analysis Tables ...................................................................................................................

110

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR FROM 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020

4

1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Statements by Members of the Board of Directors

(according to article 4 of Law 3556/2007)

It is hereby declared that to our knowledge, the annual parent and consolidated financial statements of the company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." for the financial year 2020 (from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020), which were prepared according to the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards, accurately present the assets and liabilities, equity and results of the Company Gr. Sarantis S.A. as well as those of the companies included in the consolidation, considered as a whole.

Furthermore, we declare that to our knowledge, the annual management report of the Board of Directors reflects in a true manner the development, performance and financial position of GR. SARANTIS S.A., and of the businesses included in the Group consolidation, considered as a whole, including the description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced.

Marousi, April 8th 2021

The Members of the Board

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

THE VICE-CHAIRMAN &

THE FINANCE DIRECTOR &

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BOARD MEMBER

GRIGORIS SARANTIS

KYRIAKOS SARANTIS

KONSTANTINOS ROZAKEAS

ID No. Χ 080619/03

ID No. ΑΙ 597050/2010

ID No. ΑΚ 783631/13

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT

FOR THE YEAR 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SARANTIS S.A.
06:22aSARANTIS S A  : Annual Financial Report (1.9MB)
PU
06:00aSARANTIS S A  : Suitability policy
PU
06/25SARANTIS S A  : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/23SARANTIS S A  : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
06/15SARANTIS S A  : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
06/10SARANTIS S A  : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
06/04WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY : Sarantis Group and its contribution to a sustainable fut..
PU
06/04SARANTIS S A  : Announcement regarding the appointment of the Audit Committee me..
PU
06/04SARANTIS S.A.  : Nomination
CO
06/03SARANTIS S A  : Announcement of regulated information according to the L.3556
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 421 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2021 43,9 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2021 26,6 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 596 M 712 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 629
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,90 €
Average target price 9,15 €
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Antonis Miltiadis Ayiostratitis Non-Executive Director
Dimitrios Konstantinos Efstathiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.-4.81%712
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.03%330 316
UNILEVER PLC-3.03%154 411
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.18.69%114 536
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.32%77 609
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.74%68 913