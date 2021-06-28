Sarantis S A : Annual Financial Report (1.9MB)

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR FROM 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020

1. STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(according to article 4 of Law 3556/2007)

It is hereby declared that to our knowledge, the annual parent and consolidated financial statements of the company "GR. SARANTIS S.A." for the financial year 2020 (from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020), which were prepared according to the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards, accurately present the assets and liabilities, equity and results of the Company Gr. Sarantis S.A. as well as those of the companies included in the consolidation, considered as a whole.

Furthermore, we declare that to our knowledge, the annual management report of the Board of Directors reflects in a true manner the development, performance and financial position of GR. SARANTIS S.A., and of the businesses included in the Group consolidation, considered as a whole, including the description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced.

Marousi, April 8th 2021

The Members of the Board

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD THE VICE-CHAIRMAN & THE FINANCE DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BOARD MEMBER