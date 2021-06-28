Sarantis S A : Annual Financial Report (1.9MB)

|
|
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT OF THE FISCAL YEAR FROM 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020
|
3
|
4.8.13
|
Cash & cash equivalents............................................................................................................................................................
|
72
|
4.8.14
|
Share capital..............................................................................................................................................................................
|
72
|
4.8.15
|
Loans .........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
73
|
4.8.16
|
Leases........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
73
|
4.8.17
|
Employee benefit ......................................................................................................................................................................
|
73
|
4.8.18
|
Recognition of income ..............................................................................................................................................................
|
74
|
4.8.19
|
Government grants ...................................................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.8.20
|
Contingent Liabilities and Provisions ........................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.8.21
|
Dividend distribution ................................................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.8.22
|
Current and deferred taxation ..................................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.8.23
|
Reclassification of items............................................................................................................................................................
|
75
|
4.9 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ...........................................................................................................................................................
|
76
|
4.9.1
|
Capital Management.................................................................................................................................................................
|
76
|
4.9.2
|
Financial Instruments................................................................................................................................................................
|
76
|
4.9.3
|
Definition of fair values.............................................................................................................................................................
|
77
|
4.9.4
|
Foreign exchange risk................................................................................................................................................................
|
77
|
4.9.5
|
Interest Rate Risk ......................................................................................................................................................................
|
78
|
4.9.6
|
Credit Risk .................................................................................................................................................................................
|
78
|
4.9.7
|
Liquidity Risk .............................................................................................................................................................................
|
78
|
4.9.8
|
Raw material price risk..............................................................................................................................................................
|
79
|
4.10 EXPLANATORY NOTES ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................................................................
|
80
|
4.10.1
|
Segment reporting ....................................................................................................................................................................
|
80
|
4.10.2
|
Investments in associates .........................................................................................................................................................
|
82
|
4.10.3
|
Goodwill ....................................................................................................................................................................................
|
82
|
4.10.4
|
Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................
|
83
|
4.10.5
|
Trade and other receivables .....................................................................................................................................................
|
84
|
4.10.6
|
Cash & cash equivalents............................................................................................................................................................
|
86
|
4.10.7
|
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Results ..........................................................................................................................
|
86
|
4.10.8
|
Trade and other liabilities .........................................................................................................................................................
|
87
|
4.10.9
|
Provisions and other long-term liabilities .................................................................................................................................
|
87
|
4.10.10
|
Loans .........................................................................................................................................................................................
|
88
|
4.10.11
|
Income Tax................................................................................................................................................................................
|
90
|
4.10.12
|
Deferred taxes...........................................................................................................................................................................
|
91
|
4.10.13
|
Employee benefits ....................................................................................................................................................................
|
92
|
4.10.14
|
Expenses per category ..............................................................................................................................................................
|
93
|
4.10.15
|
Financial Income / Expenses .....................................................................................................................................................
|
95
|
4.10.16
|
Share capital..............................................................................................................................................................................
|
95
|
4.10.17
|
Earnings per Share ....................................................................................................................................................................
|
95
|
4.10.18
|
Dividends ..................................................................................................................................................................................
|
96
|
4.10.19
|
Treasury Shares.........................................................................................................................................................................
|
96
|
4.10.20
|
Reserves ....................................................................................................................................................................................
|
96
|
4.10.21
|
Table of changes in fixed assets ................................................................................................................................................
|
97
|
4.10.22
|
Number of Employees.............................................................................................................................................................
|
105
|
4.10.23
|
Provisions for post-employment employee benefits ..............................................................................................................
|
105
|
4.10.24
|
Litigation Cases .......................................................................................................................................................................
|
106
|
4.10.25
|
Contingent Liabilities...............................................................................................................................................................
|
106
|
4.10.26
|
Contractual Obligations ..........................................................................................................................................................
|
106
|
4.10.27
|
Events after the Balance Sheet Date.......................................................................................................................................
|
106
|
4.10.28
|
Foreign Exchange Differences .................................................................................................................................................
|
107
|
4.10.29
|
Related party transactions ......................................................................................................................................................
|
108
|
4.10.30
|
Business Units and Geographical Analysis Tables ...................................................................................................................
|
110