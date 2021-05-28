Sarantis S A : Group gives more emphasis on issues regarding Sustainable Development through its newly elected Board of Directors

Athens, 28th May 2021- Following the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of GR. SARANTIS S.A., which took place on 20.05.2021, it was decided to renew the composition of the Group's BoD, which underlines the Group's commitment to follow and comply with best practices in matters of Corporate Governance and Business Ethics. A series of actions and initiatives will be introduced aiming to update the Company's Governance, such as the BoD's and its committees' renewal, as well as the renewal of governance tools, such as codes, policies, regulations, procedures, which are part of the Group's Corporate Governance System and play an essential role throughout the Group's activity.

Specifically, the new BoD of the Group consists of 11 members who aim to further strengthen the Group in ESG matters and an independent Vice President was elected in accordance with best practices, ensuring further the impartiality of the board. In addition, the new BoD takes into account diversity, by increasing the participation rate of women and the percentage of independent members, ensuring the necessary pluralism.

On 20.05.2021 the Company's Board of Directors was formed into body, as follows:

Grigoris P. Sarantis, Chairman-Executive member Dimitrios P. Reppas, Vice Chairman - Independent non-executive member, Kyriakos P. Sarantis, Chief Executive Officer - Executive member, Aikaterini P. Saranti, Non-executive member, Konstantinos P. Rozakeas, Executive member, Konstantinos F. Stamatiou, Executive member, Ioannis K. Bouras, Executive member, Georgios P. Kostianis, Executive member, Christos I. Oikonomou, Independent non-executive member, Nikolaos P. Nomikos, Independent non-executive member, Irene M. Nikiforaki, Independent non-executive member

The new members will contribute their years of experience and their strong knowledge backgrounds in their fields of activity, therefore they will further strengthen the Group's BoD (read more information regarding the members of the Board here). The new Board of Directors is committed to work intensively towards the creation of further value for the Group's shareholders and stakeholders, while it guarantees the upgrade in Corporate Governance issues, addressing development challenges, and adapting to any change in standards, trends , conditions or legislative framework.

The development of the Group's Sustainability Strategy will be amongst the top priorities of the new Board of Directors, through focus on the following areas: Sustainable production and consumption, Responsible Governance, Empowered employees and Thriving communities in which the Group operates. The mission of the new Board of Directors is to contribute with its future decisions and its goal setting in intensifying the Group's efforts in these areas.

Sarantis Group

Headquartered in Athens and boasting a history of over 50 years, Sarantis Group is a multinational consumer products company having leading presence in Eastern Europe and an expanding geographical footprint through own subsidiaries and strong export activity worldwide. Our mission is to uplift the mood of consumers, with beautiful simplicity that makes everyday life better, by being always nearby, working closely with our stakeholders to create value sustainably. From Personal Care, Home Care and Health Care Products as well as Luxury Cosmetics, we offer well recognized brands that have a positive impact on people's everyday lives. With strong activity in 13 countries, and in particular in Greece, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia, Portugal, Ukraine and Russia, we maintain a dynamic international presence and a powerful distribution network of more than 50 countries around the world.