(Alliance News) - In connection with the court case concerning the purchase of crude oil from Kurdistan in 2015-2016, Saras Spa announced Tuesday that the Cagliari Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of the Preliminary Hearing Judge.

The Preliminary Hearing Judge had declared that there was no need to proceed, because the fact did not exist, against the company's managers Franco Balsamo, Marco Schiavetti and Luca Cozzolino and former CEO Dario Scaffardi.

Saras shares closed Tuesday down 0.8 percent at EUR1.63 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

