Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Saras S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRS   IT0000433307

SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:35:08 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.333 EUR   -4.07%
10:22aFunds cut short on Moncler and Saipem
AN
04:02aStock exchanges wait-and-see; Leonardo does well at Piazza Affari
AN
04/04Europeans in green; Eurozone PPI down.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Funds cut short on Moncler and Saipem

04/05/2023 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 4, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisor Europe cuts short position on Moncler to 0.44% from 0.5%

----------

Voleon Capital Management cuts short on Saipem to 0.33% from 0.68%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.74% from 0.6%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Macquarie Limited cuts short position on Agatos to 0.12% from 1.4%

----------

FTSE Italy All-Share

----------

Intermonte Sim cuts short position on Olidata to 0.26% from 0.74%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGATOS S.P.A. -1.73% 0.511 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.68% 26860.32 Delayed Quote.14.00%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.72% 178.17 Delayed Quote.7.49%
MONCLER S.P.A. 0.79% 64.1 Delayed Quote.28.48%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.14% 299.479 Real-time Quote.14.81%
OLIDATA S.P.A. -13.39% 0.388 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SAIPEM SPA 4.34% 1.443 End-of-day quote.27.98%
SARAS S.P.A. -4.39% 1.331 Delayed Quote.20.93%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) -0.72% 1215.47 Delayed Quote.14.38%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.69% 121.31 Delayed Quote.14.07%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) -0.68% 122.79 Delayed Quote.13.82%
All news about SARAS S.P.A.
10:22aFunds cut short on Moncler and Saipem
AN
04:02aStock exchanges wait-and-see; Leonardo does well at Piazza Affari
AN
04/04Europeans in green; Eurozone PPI down.
AN
04/04Europeans up; NVP bullish after quarterly earnings
AN
04/04Futures await Bags on the upswing
AN
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
04/03Europeans in green; oils up after OPEC+ cut
AN
04/03Europeans in the green; Saipem tops the Mib.
AN
03/31Saras : Demand concerns without prejudice to margins
Alphavalue
03/28Energy segment the best; Tenaris does best of all
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SARAS S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 079 M 15 429 M 15 429 M
Net income 2022 619 M 678 M 678 M
Net cash 2022 252 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 9,90%
Capitalization 1 321 M 1 448 M 1 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart SARAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saras S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,39 €
Average target price 1,76 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Moratti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Harvie-Watt Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Fidanza Independent Non-Executive Director
Adriana Cerretelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.20.93%1 448
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-7.69%16 105
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-6.76%8 785
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.8.39%8 220
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-2.67%6 706
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.76%4 168
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer