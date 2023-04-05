Funds cut short on Moncler and Saipem

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 4, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Citadel Advisor Europe cuts short position on Moncler to 0.44% from 0.5%
----------
Voleon Capital Management cuts short on Saipem to 0.33% from 0.68%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.74% from 0.6%
----------
FTSE Italy Growth
----------
Macquarie Limited cuts short position on Agatos to 0.12% from 1.4%
----------
FTSE Italy All-Share
----------
Intermonte Sim cuts short position on Olidata to 0.26% from 0.74%
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.