Funds cut short on Moncler and Saipem

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 4, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisor Europe cuts short position on Moncler to 0.44% from 0.5%

Voleon Capital Management cuts short on Saipem to 0.33% from 0.68%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.74% from 0.6%

FTSE Italy Growth

Macquarie Limited cuts short position on Agatos to 0.12% from 1.4%

FTSE Italy All-Share

Intermonte Sim cuts short position on Olidata to 0.26% from 0.74%

