  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Saras S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRS   IT0000433307

SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:00 2023-02-09 am EST
1.452 EUR   -1.22%
Saras, Peretti takes over from Balsamo as CFO
AN
06:22aMib at annual high; TIM retracts
AN
02/08Futures on Mib in the green; MPS at a loss in 2022
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saras, Peretti takes over from Balsamo as CFO

02/09/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - Saras Spa announced Thursday that, effective with the approval of the 2022 annual financial statements, Fabio Peretti will replace Franco Balsamo in the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Based on information available to the company, Peretti does not hold any ordinary shares in Saras.

Saras closed Thursday 1.6 percent in the red at EUR1.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14 078 M 15 104 M 15 104 M
Net income 2022 602 M 646 M 646 M
Net cash 2022 234 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,31x
Yield 2022 9,35%
Capitalization 1 398 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 572
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart SARAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saras S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,47 €
Average target price 1,85 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Codazzi CEO, Non-Independent Director & GM
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Moratti Chairman
Isabelle Harvie-Watt Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Fidanza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.27.94%1 500
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.93%18 278
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA0.40%16 936
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION0.98%10 661
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.3.58%7 196
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-8.00%7 127