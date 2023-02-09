Saras, Peretti takes over from Balsamo as CFO

(Alliance News) - Saras Spa announced Thursday that, effective with the approval of the 2022 annual financial statements, Fabio Peretti will replace Franco Balsamo in the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Based on information available to the company, Peretti does not hold any ordinary shares in Saras.

Saras closed Thursday 1.6 percent in the red at EUR1.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.