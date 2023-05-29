Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Saras S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRS   IT0000433307

SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
1.123 EUR   +1.22%
03:24pSaras : Q1: Profits still solid thanks to high margins, Q2 outlook bleak
Alphavalue
06:02aMib worst among Europeans; MPS tops the Mib
AN
05/25Citadel Advisors Europe initiates short on Amplifon
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saras : Q1: Profits still solid thanks to high margins, Q2 outlook bleak

05/29/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SARAS S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 725 M 15 770 M 15 770 M
Net income 2023 257 M 275 M 275 M
Net cash 2023 137 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,27x
Yield 2023 8,02%
Capitalization 1 064 M 1 139 M 1 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart SARAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saras S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,12 €
Average target price 1,69 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Moratti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Peretti Chief Financial Officer
Laura Fidanza Independent Non-Executive Director
Adriana Cerretelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesca Luchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.0.00%1 143
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA0.83%17 758
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-17.25%8 258
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-59.23%7 624
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-13.21%6 337
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-9.58%5 725
