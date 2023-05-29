|
Saras : Q1: Profits still solid thanks to high margins, Q2 outlook bleak
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about SARAS S.P.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SARAS S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
14 725 M
15 770 M
15 770 M
|Net income 2023
|
257 M
275 M
275 M
|Net cash 2023
|
137 M
146 M
146 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|4,27x
|Yield 2023
|8,02%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 064 M
1 139 M
1 140 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,06x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,06x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 576
|Free-Float
|54,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|1,12 €
|Average target price
|1,69 €
|Spread / Average Target
|50,7%