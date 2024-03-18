Stock SRS SARAS S.P.A.
Saras S.p.A.

SRS

IT0000433307

Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing

 07:59:40 2024-03-18 am EDT
1.785 EUR +1.45% Intraday chart for Saras S.p.A. +2.06% +10.52%
12:46pm SARAS : Q4: Anticipated declines across the board but resilience eyed for FY24 Alphavalue
08:40am Futures up in central bank week AN
Latest news about Saras S.p.A.

Milan up; Cucinelli and DiaSorin weigh on Mib. AN
Transcript : Saras S.p.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2024
Saras, profits and revenues down in 2023; dividend drops AN
Saras S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Funds move on Saras, Piaggio, OVS, De Nora and Maire. AN
Funds raise short on A2A and Saipem on the Mib. AN
JPMorgan raises short on EuroGroup Laminations. AN
Piazza Affari in the red; Iveco trailing the Mib. AN
Mib toward third bullish; Unipol leading the way AN
Mib chasing 32,000 points; Tenaris still up AN
Futures on "sell" side; UK inflation stable AN
Mib bearish in 31,100 area; Saipem stays afloat AN
Indexes in the red; Eurozone sentiment improves AN
Banks weigh on Mib in the red AN
Futures down slightly; wait for U.S. CPI AN
Italy to Review Vitol's Proposed Purchase of EUR2 Billion Stake in Oil Refiner Saras MT
Italy to seek jobs, oil supplies commitments on Vitol-Saras deal, sources say RE
Mib bullish dragged by Saipem and Cucinelli AN
Milan bourse to bid farewell to Tod's, Saras after buyout offers RE
Milan pushes European stock markets; Mib above 31,400 AN
WRAPUP-Milan bourse bids farewell to Tod's, Saras after buyout offers RE
European shares near two-year highs at start of data-packed week RE

Company Profile

Saras SpA is an Italy-based company active in the energy sector. The Company operates refineries in Europe. The Company's activities are divided into five segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil into petroleum products at Sarroch refinery. The Marketing segment's activities focus on the wholesale of oil products aimed at smaller-sized customers, off-network customers and oil companies, as well as third-party operators and the Company-owned service stations, supermarkets and resellers. The Power Generation segment, through Sarlux Srl, focuses on the sale of electricity located within industrial complex in Sarroch. The Wind segment, through Sardeolica Srl, encompasses the production of electricity from renewable sources at the Ulassai wind farm. The Other segment includes environmental protection, measurement system, industrial efficiency and energy saving services.
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
Calendar
2024-04-28 - Shareholders Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Saras S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1.76 EUR
Average target price
1.728 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.82%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Petroleum Refining

1st Jan change Capi.
SARAS S.P.A. Stock Saras S.p.A.
+10.52% 1.82B
ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA Stock ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna
-3.53% 18.83B
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI Stock Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri
+16.99% 9.75B
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. Stock Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
+33.36% 9.52B
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. Stock Icahn Enterprises L.P.
+1.63% 7.5B
MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED Stock Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited
+59.21% 4.55B
CVR ENERGY, INC. Stock CVR Energy, Inc.
+18.48% 3.61B
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED Stock Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
-0.88% 3.26B
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Stock Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
+13.55% 3.19B
HELLENIQ ENERGY HOLDINGS S.A. Stock HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.
+11.26% 2.7B
Petroleum Refining
