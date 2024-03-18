Saras SpA is an Italy-based company active in the energy sector. The Company operates refineries in Europe. The Company's activities are divided into five segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil into petroleum products at Sarroch refinery. The Marketing segment's activities focus on the wholesale of oil products aimed at smaller-sized customers, off-network customers and oil companies, as well as third-party operators and the Company-owned service stations, supermarkets and resellers. The Power Generation segment, through Sarlux Srl, focuses on the sale of electricity located within industrial complex in Sarroch. The Wind segment, through Sardeolica Srl, encompasses the production of electricity from renewable sources at the Ulassai wind farm. The Other segment includes environmental protection, measurement system, industrial efficiency and energy saving services.