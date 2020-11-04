Log in
SARAS S.P.A.

SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saras S p A : Italy's Saras moves to bolster cash position as refining crisis drags on

11/04/2020 | 10:28am EST

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Saras said on Wednesday it is talking to banks to strengthen its liquidity position after swinging to an operating loss and pushing refining recovery to the second half of next year.

Saras, whose main shareholder is the Moratti family, said it recorded a comparable core earnings loss of 61.5 million euros (55.4 million pounds) in the third quarter, from a 125.7 million euro profit a year earlier.

Like its peers Saras, which runs the 300,000 barrel per day Sarroch refinery in south-western Sardinia, is struggling with an unprecedented collapse in energy consumption following the health pandemic.

"In this unprecedented and challenging environment, Saras has established an important plan to reduce investments and operating costs," Chairman Massimo Moratti said, adding for the first time ever it was using a temporary lay-off scheme.

The refiner said its net financial position, negative to the tune of 413 million euros at the end of September, had been dented by lack of profitability, adding it could suffer more in view of low margins expected in the final quarter.

To reduce the group's liquidity risk and contain fallout from the economic crisis, it said it was working to complete talks with banks to strengthen credit lines and review some financial parameters on existing lines.

In October Saras shares soared after global commodity trader Trafigura said it bought a stake of 3%, fuelling talk its main shareholder was looking for a partner.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


Financials
Sales 2020 6 164 M 7 226 M 7 226 M
Net income 2020 -173 M -203 M -203 M
Net Debt 2020 393 M 461 M 461 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,03x
Yield 2020 5,65%
Capitalization 429 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 745
Free-Float 54,6%
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,82 €
Last Close Price 0,46 €
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dario Scaffardi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Massimo Moratti Chairman
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Angelo Gino Moratti Vice Chairman
Angelomario Moratti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.-68.24%503
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD23.38%157 582
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.12%141 265
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%66 970
BP PLC-55.48%55 242
NESTE OYJ55.03%43 324
