Saras S p A : Quarterly report as of 30 September 2020

12/01/2020 | 09:25am EST
Saras Group

Interim Financial Report as of

30th September 2020

Table of contents

Statutory and Control Bodies 3

Group Activities 4

Structure of the Saras Group 5

Saras Stock Performance 6

REPORT ON OPERATIONS

Covid 19 impact 7

Non Gaap measure - Alternative performance indicator 9

Key financial and operational Group Results 9

Oil Market and Refining Margins 14

Segment Review 17

Refining 17

Marketing 20

Power Generation 21

Wind 22

Other Activities 23

Investments by business Segment 23

Main events after the end of the First Nine months of 2020 23

Outlook 24

Risk Analysis 25

Other Information 27

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 28

Explanatory Notes To The Consolidated Financial Statements 32

The Financial Statements have been translated into English solely for the convenience of the international reader. In the event of conflict or inconsistency between the terms used in the Italian version of the reports and the English version, the Italian version shall prevail, as the Italian version constitutes the official document.

Statutory and Control Bodies

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MASSIMO MORATTI

Chairman and Director

DARIO SCAFFARDI

Chief Executive Officer, General Manager and Director

ANGELO MORATTI

Director

ANGELOMARIO MORATTI

Chairman of Saras Energia and Director

GABRIELE MORATTI

Director

GIOVANNI MORATTI

Director

GILBERTO CALLERA

Independent Director

ADRIANA CERRETELLI

Independent Director

LAURA FIDANZA

Independent Director

ISABELLE HARVIE-WATT

Independent Director

FRANCESCA LUCHI

Independent Director

LEONARDO SENNI

Independent Director

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

GIANCARLA BRANDA

Chairman

FABRIZIO COLOMBO

Permanent Auditor

PAOLA SIMONELLI

Permanent Auditor

PINUCCIA MAZZA

Stand-in Auditor

ANDREA PERRONE

Stand-in Auditor

EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBLE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

FRANCO BALSAMO

INDEPENDENT AUDITING FIRM

Chief Financial Officer

EY SpA

Group Activities

The Saras Group operates in the energy sector and is one of the leading independent oil refiners in Europe. The Sarroch refinery, on the coast south-west of Cagliari, is one of the biggest in the Mediterranean in terms of production capacity (15 million tonnes per year, equal to 300,000 barrels per day) and one of the most advanced plants in terms of complexity

(11.7 on the Nelson Index). Located in a strategic position in the middle of the Mediterranean, the refinery is owned and managed by the subsidiary Sarlux Srl, and is a reference model in terms of efficiency and environmental sustainability, due to its technological know-how, expertise and human resources acquired over fifty years of activity. To best exploit these resources, Saras has introduced a business model based on the integration of its supply chain through close coordination between refinery operations and commercial activities. This context also includes the subsidiary Saras Trading SA, incorporated in Geneva in September 2015, which acquires crude and other raw materials for the Group's refinery, sells its refined products, and also performs trading activities, acting in one of the main markets for trading oil commodities.

The Group sells and distributes oil products directly and through its subsidiaries, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), virgin naphtha (fuel for aviation and bunkering), mainly on the Italian and Spanish markets, but also in various other European and non-European countries. In particular, in 2019 approximately 2.16 million tonnes of petroleum products were sold in Italy on the wholesale market, and a further 1.42 million tonnes were sold on the Spanish market.

In the early 2000s, the Saras Group also undertook the task of producing and selling electricity by means of an IGCC plant (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle), which has an installed power of 575 MW and is also managed by the subsidiary

Sarlux Srl. The feedstock used by the IGCC plant is the heavy products of the refinery, and the plant generates over 4 billion kWh of electricity each year, which corresponds to approximately 45% of the electricity requirements in Sardinia.

In addition, the Group manufactures and sells electricity from renewable sources in Sardinia, via the Ulassai wind farm.

The park has been in operation since 2005 and is managed by the subsidiary Sardeolica Srl. Following the recent expansion with the installation of 9 new turbines, it now has an installed capacity of 126 MW.

Lastly, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the petroleum, energy and environment industries, via its subsidiary Sartec Srl.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saras S.p.A. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:24:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
