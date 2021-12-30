Saras S p A : SARLUX' IGCC PLANT INCLUDED AMONG THE "ESSENTIAL" PLANTS FOR THE ITALIAN POWER NETWORK FOR 2022

THE SARLUX' IGCC PLANT HAS BEEN INCLUDED AMONG THE

"ESSENTIAL" PLANTS FOR THE ITALIAN POWER NETWORK FOR 2022

Milan, December 30th, 2021 - SARAS S.p.A. announces that with Resolution 630/2021, ARERA (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) has accepted the request for admission to the cost reintegration scheme for the Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle plant of Sarlux Srl (IGCC). The plant was consequently registered by TERNA in the list of essential plants for the Italian electricity system for the year 2022.

Resolution 630/2021 lays the groundwork to continue to manage the plant with the production levels of 2021.

