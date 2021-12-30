Log in
    SRS   IT0000433307

SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
  Report
Saras S p A : SARLUX' IGCC PLANT INCLUDED AMONG THE "ESSENTIAL" PLANTS FOR THE ITALIAN POWER NETWORK FOR 2022

12/30/2021 | 07:47am EST
THE SARLUX' IGCC PLANT HAS BEEN INCLUDED AMONG THE

"ESSENTIAL" PLANTS FOR THE ITALIAN POWER NETWORK FOR 2022

Milan, December 30th, 2021 - SARAS S.p.A. announces that with Resolution 630/2021, ARERA (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) has accepted the request for admission to the cost reintegration scheme for the Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle plant of Sarlux Srl (IGCC). The plant was consequently registered by TERNA in the list of essential plants for the Italian electricity system for the year 2022.

Resolution 630/2021 lays the groundwork to continue to manage the plant with the production levels of 2021.

Saras Investor Relations Phone + 39 02 7737642 ir@saras.it

Media Contacts:

Comin & Partners Lelio Alfonso

Phone +39 334 6054090 lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com

The Saras Group founded by Angelo Moratti in 1962 is one of the leading independent players in the European energy and refining industry. Through the parent Compay Saras SpA, and its subsidiaries, Saras Trading SA, based in Geneva, and Saras Energia SAU, based in Madrid, the Group sells and distributes oil products in the domestic and international markets. The Group also operates in the production and sale of electricity, through its subsidiaries Sarlux Srl (IGCC plant) and Sardeolica Srl (Wind plant). Moreover, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the oil, energy and environment sectors through its subsidiary Sartec Srl. The Group has about 1,690 employees and total revenues of about 5.3 billion Euros as of 31st December 2020 (about 9.5 billion Euros as of 31st December 2019).

1

Disclaimer

Saras S.p.A. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 788 M 8 803 M 8 803 M
Net income 2021 -92,0 M -104 M -104 M
Net Debt 2021 589 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 526 M 595 M 595 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 687
Free-Float 53,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,56 €
Average target price 0,71 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Scaffardi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Moratti Chairman
Gilberto Callera Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabelle Harvie-Watt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.-8.09%595
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-1.70%13 936
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA25.99%7 659
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.30.00%7 648
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION27.97%7 257
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED8.48%5 624