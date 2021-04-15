Log in
SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
  Report
Saras S p A : ADMISSION TO THE COST REINTEGRATION REGIME FOR THE SARLUX' IGCC PLANT

04/15/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
ADMISSION TO THE COST REINTEGRATION REGIME FOR THE

SARLUX' IGCC PLANT

Milan, April 15th, 2021 - SARAS informs that ARERA, the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, with resolution 152/2021/R/EEL, within the framework of the Essentiality regime, accepted the request advanced by SARLUX Srl for admission to the cost reintegration, for the period from April 21st to December 31st, 2021, for its IGCC (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle).

The economic conditions to which the IGCC plant will be consequently subjected to, for the period in consideration, consist of two main terms.

The first term includes the reintegration of the fixed costs strictly necessary for electricity production (accordingly excluding the production of hydrogen and steam); these costs are aligned with the optimization plans expected by SARLUX, with a contribution in reducing the costs of the national electricity system. The QAR component is also reintegrated (depreciation and remuneration of the invested capital, according with Resolution 111/06).

The second term provides, for the essential electricity production, the integration of variable costs with respect to the quantity sold on the market at the reference zonal price. The main items of variable costs include the fuel of the IGCC plant, the cost of the oxygen necessary for the transformation of the fuel into synthesis gas completely clean of all traces of sulphur or other pollutants, and the charges associated with CO2 emission quotas according to the Emissions Trading System. There are other minor cost items associated with the operation of the plant, and this component is also optimized to reduce the costs of the national electricity system.

With regard to the asset configuration of the IGCC plant, it will be settled taking into account the requests by Terna for the safe operation of the electricity system, and the operational constraints of the SARLUX plant.

Finally, SARLUX will assess, according to the oil and electricity scenarios, any opportunity for electricity production exceeding the asset configuration previously identified by Terna, always in consideration of the operating needs of the grid.

Saras Investor Relations

Media contacts

Ilaria Candotti

Comin & Partners

Tel + 39 02 7737642

Lelio Alfonso

ir@saras.it

Tel +39 334 6054090

lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com

Comin & Partners

Giuseppe Stamegna

Tel +39 392 0240063

giuseppe.stamegna @cominandpartners.com

THE SARAS GROUP

The Saras Group founded by Angelo Moratti in 1962 is one of the leading independent players in the European energy and refining industry. Through the parent Compay Saras SpA, and its subsidiaries, Saras Trading SA, based in Geneva, and Saras Energia SAU, based in Madrid, the Group sells and distributes oil products in the domestic and international markets. The Group also operates in the production and sale of electricity, through its subsidiaries Sarlux Srl (IGCC plant) and Sardeolica Srl (Wind plant). Moreover, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the oil, energy and environment sectors through its subsidiary Sartec Srl. The Group has about 1,690 employees and total revenues of about 5.3 billion Euros as of 31st December 2020 (about 9.5 billion Euros as of 31st December 2019).

1

Disclaimer

Saras S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 826 M 6 976 M 6 976 M
Net income 2020 -204 M -244 M -244 M
Net Debt 2020 472 M 566 M 566 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 556 M 665 M 665 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart SARAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saras S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,73 €
Last Close Price 0,59 €
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Scaffardi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Moratti Chairman
Gilberto Callera Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabelle Harvie-Watt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.-0.76%665
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA13.65%7 375
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.15.90%7 178
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION37.18%5 759
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED18.79%4 979
GS HOLDINGS CORP.8.26%3 436
