Saras S p A : Filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting called on May 12th, 2021 (second call May 13th, 2021)

Filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting called on May 12th, 2021

(second call May 13th, 2021)

Milan, April 2nd 2021 - Saras informs that the following documentation is available to the public at the registered office of Saras S.p.A., on the website www.saras.it(Section Governance/ Shareholders Meeting, archive 2021) and at the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it):

Notice of call of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Proxy forms for the representation at the Shareholders meeting Explanatory report of the Directors on the items 2, 3, 5 and 6 on the agenda meeting Information on the Share Capital Explanatory Report on the 2021' Stock Grant plan for the senior management of the Saras Group in accordance with the article 114-bis TUF and article 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the "Consolidated Law of Finance" (TUF) Explanatory Report on the Performance Cash Plan 2021-2023 for the senior management of the Saras Group in accordance with the article 114-bis and article 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the "Consolidated Law of Finance" (TUF) Guidelines of the Board of Directors of Saras to the Shareholders on the size and composition of the new Board of Directors.

Further documentation related to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Saras S.p.A. called on first call on May 12th April 2021 and on second call on April 13th, 2021 in second call, will be made available within terms and conditions provided for by the current law provisions.

Saras Investor Relations Media contacts Ilaria Candotti Comin & Partners Tel + 39 02 7737642 Lelio Alfonso ir@saras.it Tel +39 334 6054090 lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com Comin & Partners Giuseppe Stamegna Tel +39 392 0240063 giuseppe.stamegna @cominandpartners.com

THE SARAS GROUP

The Saras Group founded by Angelo Moratti in 1962 is one of the leading independent players in the European energy and refining industry. Through the parent Compay Saras SpA, and its subsidiaries, Saras Trading SA, based in Geneva, and Saras Energia SAU, based in Madrid, the Group sells and distributes oil products in the domestic and international markets. The Group also operates in the production and sale of electricity, through its subsidiaries Sarlux Srl (IGCC plant) and Sardeolica Srl (Wind plant). Moreover, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the oil, energy and environment sectors through its subsidiary Sartec Srl. The Group has about 1,690 employees and total revenues of about 5.3 billion Euros as of 31st December 2020 (about 9.5 billion Euros as of 31st December 2019).

1